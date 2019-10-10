FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria East Titans at Flour Bluff Hornets
Last year:
- Flour Bluff, 37-21.
Notes:
- East (3-3, 3-1) travels to Corpus Christi to play Flour Bluff (4-1, 3-0) for the sixth time. Flour Bluff holds a 3-2 edge in the series. East has won three straight games since dropping its district opener to Corpus Christi Miller. Flour Bluff is tied for first place with Miller. East’s Alan Jimenez and William Garley have combined to rush for 945 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Trent Nieto has intercepted three passes.
Radio:
- KITE, 97.5 FM.
Twitter:
- @reycastillo361
Victoria West
Warriors at Corpus
Christi Carroll Tigers
Last year:
- West, 49-13.
Notes:
- West (1-4, 1-2) travels to Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium to play Carroll (0-6, 0-4). West is coming off its bye week and looks to end a two-game district losing streak. Carroll has lost 18 consecutive games and has been outscored 202-56 in district play. West’s Tyvon Hardrick has rushed for 878 yards and seven touchdowns.
Radio:
- KVNN, 1340 AM, 98.1 FM.
Twitter:
- @TylerTyre
District 15-5A, Division II
Calhoun Sandcrabs at Tuloso-Midway
Warriors
Last year:
- Calhoun, 56-14.
Notes: Calhoun (3-2, 1-1) travels from Port Lavaca to Corpus Christi to play Tuloso-Midway (3-2, 1-1). Calhoun was forced to forfeit its 55-7 win over Alice last week for using an ineligible player, but is still ranked No. 10 in the state poll. Tuloso-Midway is coming off a win over San Antonio Southside. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 1,102 yards and 12 touchdowns, Conner Kestler has rushed for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Jarius Stewart has intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
TAPPS Division II, District 5Houston Second
Baptist Eagles vs.
Victoria St. Joseph Flyers, 7 p.m., at Edna
Last year:
- Second Baptist, 40-9.
Notes:
- St. Joseph (3-1) travels to Cowboy Memorial Stadium in Edna to open district against Second Baptist (5-0). Second Baptist has defeated St. Joseph the last three years by a combined score of 116-9. Second Baptist has outscored its five opponents by a combined margin of 231-33. St. Joseph is coming off a 60-0 win over Rocksprings.
Twitter:
- @mayirsi
District 13-4A, Division I
El Campo Ricebirds at
Brazosport Exporters
- Last year: Brazosport, 34-28.
- Notes: El Campo (5-1, 1-1) travels to Freeport to play Brazosport (4-1, 1-0) in district for the sixth straight season. Brazosport won last year to end a four-game losing streak to El Campo. Brazosport opened district with a win over previously unbeaten Sealy. El Campo defeated Fulshear last week. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Charles Shorter has rushed for 522 yards and eight touchdowns.
- Radio: KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
- Internet: KULPRadio.com.
District 15-4A, Division I
Pleasanton Eagles at Gonzales Apaches
Last year:
- Gonzales, 37-36 OT.
Notes:
- Pleasanton (6-0) opens district after going through non-district play undefeated. Gonzales (4-1) has won four straight games. Three of Gonzales’ games have been decided by two points or less and Gonzales is 2-1 in those games. Pleasanton has scored 28 points or more in every game. Gonzales’ Heath Henke has scored 10 touchdowns.
Radio:
- KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Beeville Trojans at
La Vernia Bears
Last year:
- La Vernia, 43-27.
Notes:
- Beeville (6-0) and La Vernia (4-2) play for the sixth straight season when they open district. La Vernia owns a 4-1 edge during that span. Beeville has started a season 6-0 for the first time since 1980. Teams had common opponent in Sinton. La Vernia won by 22 points and Beeville won by 14. Beeville’s Seth Gomez has passed for 742 yards and seven touchdowns.
Radio:
- KTKO, 105.7 FM.
District 11-4A, Division II
Wharton Tigers at
Houston Washington Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Wharton, 44-6.
Notes: Wharton (2-3) travels to Houston’s Dyer Stadium to open district against Washington (0-4). Both teams are coming off bye weeks. Wharton’s Donovan Krushall has passed for 977 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Joerell Davis has an area-leading 27 receptions for 445 yards and five touchdowns.
District 13-4A, Division II
Bandera Bulldogs at
Cuero Gobblers
Last year:
- Cuero, 64-7.
Notes:
- Bandera (5-0) makes the 140-mile trip and opens district against Cuero (1-4). Bandera went undefeated through non-district play and outscored the opposition by a combined 161-72 margin. Cuero has lost four straight games and is coming off its bye week.
Radio:
- KTXN, 98.7 FM.
Internet:
- gobblerssports.com.
- Twitter: @mikeforman21
District 13-3A, Division I
Palacios Sharks at Rice Consolidated
- Last year: Rice Cons., 33-7.
- Notes: Palacios (4-1) travels to Altair to open district play against Rice Consolidated (2-2). Rice Consolidated is seeking its eighth consecutive win over Palacios. Both teams are coming off their bye weeks. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 880 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Camron Polk has 15 receptions for 303 yards and five touchdowns. Palacios’ Jordin Nemes and Xzavier Haynes have each intercepted three passes. Rice Consolidated’s Ian Hargrove has rushed for 596 yards and nine touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division I
Yoakum Bulldogs at
Industrial Cobras
Last year:
- Yoakum, 22-8.
Notes:
- Yoakum (2-3) travels to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (4-1) for the fourth straight season in a district game. Yoakum has won the previous three. Industrial has won three straight games since losing to Shiner. Yoakum defeated Sinton before its bye week.
Radio:
- KYKM, 94.3 FM & KBAR, 100.9 FM
Internet:
Twitter:
- @justincsalinas
Edna Cowboys at
Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year:
- Edna, 17-7.
Notes:
- Edna (4-1) and Hallettsville (3-1) play for the 39th time. Hallettsville leads the series 22-14-2 and had won six straight games until last season. Edna’s lone loss was to East Bernard. Hallettsville has won three straight games since losing to Shiner. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Lane Linhart has passed for 606 yards and five touchdowns.
Radio:
- KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Luling Eagles at Goliad Tigers
Last year:
- Goliad, 56-6.
Notes:
- Luling (0-5) and Goliad (0-5) go after their first win in the district opener. Luling has been outscored 178-79, and Goliad has been outscored 187-45.
District 14-3A, Division II
Van Vleck Leopards at Tidehaven Tigers
Last year:
- Van Vleck, 34-14 & Tidehaven, 17-0.
Notes:
- Matagorda County rivals Van Vleck (2-2, 0-1) and Tidehaven (2-4, 1-1) played twice last season. Van Vleck won the district contest and Tidehaven prevailed in the regional playoffs. Tidehaven has won 16 of the last 28 games between the teams. Van Vleck’s Joshua DeLarosa has passed for 678 yards and eight touchdowns. Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia has passed for 863 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Mason Perales has 26 receptions for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns.
- Internet: globecomsports.com.
Danbury Panthers at Ganado Indians
Last year:
- Ganado, 39-22.
Notes:
- Danbury (0-5, 0-2) and Ganado (4-1, 1-0) play for the fourth straight season. Ganado has won the previous three games. Danbury has lost seven straight games dating back to last season. Ganado opened district with a win over Bloomington. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 824 yards and nine touchdowns, and Ethan Guerra has rushed for 505 yards and 10 touchdowns.
East Bernard Brahmas at Schulenburg
Shorthorns
Last year:
- East Bernard (6-0, 2-0) and Schulenburg (4-2, 2-0) play for the district lead for the second consecutive season. The teams have played 10 times since 2008, and East Bernard has won seven of those games. East Bernard is ranked No. 2 in the state poll. Schulenburg’s Brandon Duarte has rushed for 537 yards and five touchdowns, and Kenny King has intercepted an area-leading four passes.
Internet:
District 15-3A, Division II
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Poth Pirates
Last year:
- Poth, 68-0.
Notes:
- Nixon-Smiley (2-3) and Poth (4-1) play for the 18th time since 1994. Poth holds a 13-4 edge during that span. Nixon-Smiley is coming off its bye week. Poth is ranked No. 10 in the state poll. Nixon-Smiley’s Mario Ponce has intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown.
District 15-2A, Division I
Yorktown Wildcats at Shiner Comanches
Last year:
- Shiner, 42-8.
Notes:
- Shiner (6-0) has won seven straight district games over Yorktown (3-3) dating back to 2010. Yorktown has lost its last two games. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the state poll and has outscored its opposition 312-61. Yorktown’s Drew Alexander has passed for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, Mark Guerrero has passed for 631 yards and seven touchdowns, and Travis Fontenot and Justin Denson have combined for 36 receptions for 568 yards and four touchdowns. Shiner’s Donyai Taylor has rushed for 713 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Weimar Wildcats at
Kenedy Lions
Last year:
- Weimar, 47-22.
Notes:
- Weimar (6-0) and Kenedy (4-2) play for the fourth time. Weimar has won the previous three games. Kenedy has won four games for the first time since 2014. Weimar is a win shy of its best start since 2009. Kenedy’s Oscar Hinojosa has rushed for 633 yards and 10 touchdowns, and J’ren Salais has rushed for 507 yards and 10 touchdowns. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for 1,025 yards and 14 touchdowns and scored an area-leading 100 points.
District 16-2A, Division I
Riviera Seahawks at
Refugio Bobcats
Last year:
- Refugio, 67-0.
Notes:
- Refugio (5-0) has won its seven previous games against Riviera (2-3). Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the state poll. Refugio is averaging 43 points per game and yielding an average of 12 points per game. Refugio’s Austin Ochoa has passed for an area-leading 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns, and Mike Firova, Ethan Perez and Antwaan Gross have combined for 48 receptions for 566 yards and seven touchdowns.
District 14-2A, Division II
Burton Panthers at
Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year:
- Burton, 41-8.
Notes:
- Burton (3-3) and Flatonia (5-1) play in a district-opener that could decide the eventual district winner. Burton is the defending champion and is coming off a loss to Rogers. Flatonia is ranked No. 8 in the state poll and is coming off its first loss of the season to Weimar last week. Flatonia’s DaKory Willis, who missed last week’s game with an injury, has rushed for 711 yards and nine touchdowns, and Chris Johnston has rushed for 529 yards and six touchdowns.
District 15-2A, Division II
La Pryor Bulldogs at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Falls City, 59-2.
Notes:
- La Pryor (2-3) makes the 133-mile trip to play Falls City (4-1). La Pryor has won its last two games after losing its first three. Falls City is ranked No. 1 in the state poll and has won its last three games by a combined margin of 118-45. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 694 yards and nine touchdowns.
Pettus Eagles at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Runge, 21-20.
Notes:
- Pettus (1-4) travels to Runge (0-5) after picking up its first win of the season last week. Teams had common opponent in Kenedy. Pettus lost 54-14 and Runge was defeated 57-13.
District 16-2A, Division II
Woodsboro Eagles at Bruni Badgers, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Woodsboro, 42-12.
Notes:
- Woodsboro (0-5) makes the 135-mile trip to play Bruni (0-5) for the ninth time since 2010. The teams have split the previous eight games. Both teams have struggled offensively. Woodsboro has scored a total of 61 points, and Bruni has scored a total of 72 points.
Non-District
Shiner St. Paul
Cardinals at Austin
Brentwood Christian Bears, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Brentwood Christian, 31-21.
Notes:
- St. Paul (3-3) wraps up its non-district schedule against Brentwood Christian (5-0). The teams have played the previous three years and St. Paul won two of those games. Brentwood Christian is coming off a 35-13 win over Yorktown, a team St. Paul defeated 49-28 in its season opener. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 752 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians at
Austin St. Dominic Savio Eagles
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes:
- Sacred Heart (2-4) and St. Dominic Savio (4-0) play for the first time since the 2016 season opener. Sacred Heart won that game 14-0. St. Dominic Savio has defeated four TAPPS teams. Sacred Heart has scored 42 points in its last four games after scoring 40 in its season opener.
Radio:
- KTXM, 99.9 FM.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com.
Six-Man
Faith Academy at Waco Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Victoria Cobra
Athletics at Round Rock NYOS
Compiled by Mike Forman
