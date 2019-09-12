FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Moody Trojans at Victoria West Warriors
Last year:
- West, 56-28.
Notes:
- Moody (1-1) and West (0-2) open district at Memorial Stadium. West has won its three previous games against Moody. Moody is coming off a win against Edinburg Economedes. West has been outscored 92-31 in losses to Calhoun and San Benito. West has lost four straight games dating back to last season. West’s Tyvon Hardrick has rushed for 256 yards and one touchdown, and Dion Green has eight receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.
Radio:
- KVNN 1340 AM, 98.1 FM.
Twitter:
- @TylerTyre
Victoria East Titans
at Corpus Christi
Miller Buccaneers
Last year:
- East, 72-35.
Notes:
- East (0-2) travels to Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium to open district against Miller (2-0). East has won its three previous games against Miller. East has been outscored 67-14 in losses to Columbia and Gregory-Portland. Miller has won its two games against San Antonio Highlands and Sinton by a combined score of 130-9. East’s William Garley has rushed for 209 yards and one touchdown.
Twitter:
- @reycastillo361
Non-District
Industrial Cobras vs. St. Joseph Flyers,
at Bloomington
Last year:
- Industrial (1-1) travels to Bobcat Stadium to play St. Joseph (1-0) for the fourth straight season. Industrial has won the previous three games. Industrial is looking to bounce back from a loss to Shiner. St. Joseph opened the season with a win over Shiner St. Paul.
Radio:
- KBAR, 100.9 FM.
Twitter:
- @mayirsi
Nuevo Leon Tigres at Calhoun Sandcrabs, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Calhoun, 55-47.
Notes:
- Nuevo Leon (0-2) travels from Monterrey, Mexico, to Port Lavaca’s Sandcrab Stadium to play Calhoun (2-0) for the second consecutive season. Nuevo Leon has lot to San Antonio Cornerstone Christian and Temple. Calhoun outscored Victoria West and Stafford by a combined 124-42. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 390 yards and four touchdowns, and Conner Kestler has rushed for 299 yards and seven touchdowns.
Radio:
- KNAL, 93.3 FM.
Twitter:
- @justincsalinas
Cuero Gobblers at El Campo Ricebirds
Last year:
- Cuero, 34-20.
Notes:
- Cuero (1-1) travels to Ricebird Stadium to play El Campo (2-0). Cuero lost to Yoakum and fell out of the Class 4A, Division II state poll. El Campo is coming off a win over Rockport-Fulton. Cuero’s J.D. Notaro has rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns. El Campo’s Johntre Davis has rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and Reuben Owens has rushed for 223 yards.
Radio:
- KTXN, 98.7 FM & KULP, 1390 AM, 106.6 FM.
Internet:
Twitter:
- @mikeforman21
Gregory-Portland Wildcats at Bay City Blackcats
Last year:
- Gregory-Portland, 24-21.
Notes:
- Gregory-Portland (2-0) makes the 124-mile trip up Texas Highway 35 to play Bay City (0-2). Gregory-Portland rallied in the second half to win last season’s game. Gregory-Portland is coming off a win over Victoria East. Bay City has been outscored 71-22 in losses to Cuero and Bellville.
Radio:
- KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet:
Gonzales Apaches at Yoakum Bulldogs
Last year:
- Yoakum, 33-14.
Notes:
- Gonzales (1-1) and Yoakum (1-1) play for the 86th time since 1914. Gonzales leads the series 49-33-4, but Yoakum holds an 11-8 edge in the last 19 games. Yoakum is coming off a win over Cuero and moved to No. 6 in the Class 3A, Division I state poll. Gonzales defeated Austin Crockett to give coach Michael Waldie his first win at the school.
Radio:
- KCTI, 88.1 FM.
Beeville Trojans at
Tuloso-Midway
Warriors
Last year:
- Beeville, 42-7.
Notes:
- Beeville (2-0) goes on the road for the first time this season and travels to Corpus Christi to play Tuloso-Midway (2-0). Beeville outscored Corpus Christi King and Orange Grove 98-29. Tuloso-Midway outscored Kingsville and Corpus Christi Carroll 97-7. Beeville’s Devn Palacios has rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns, and Seth Gomez has passed for 257 yards and one touchdown.
Radio:
- KTKO, 105.7 FM.
Tidehaven Tigers at Palacios Sharks
Last year:
- Palacios, 7-6, OT.
Notes:
- Tidehaven (1-1) travels from El Maton to play Matagorda County foe Palacios (2-0) for the 71st time since 1949. Palacios leads the series 38-27-5. Palacios defeated Skidmore-Tynan and Bloomington by a combined score of 91-6. Tidehaven bounced back from a loss to Refugio to defeat Rice Consolidated. Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia has passed for 341 yards and five touchdowns, and Mason Perales has an area-leading 10 catches for 199 yards and five touchdowns. Tidehaven’s Call Davant has two interceptions. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 345 yards and six touchdowns.
Internet:
Edna Cowboys at
Brazosport Exporters
Last year:
- Edna, 42-3.
Notes:
- Edna (2-0) travels to Freeport to take on Brazosport (2-0). Both teams have new head coaches. Edna is coming off a win over Anahuac, and Brazosport defeated Sweeny. Edna’s Javonte Seymore has rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns.
Radio:
- KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Goliad Tigers at George West Longhorns
Last year:
- Goliad, 47-13.
Notes:
- Goliad (0-2) and George West (2-0) play for the 23rd consecutive season. The teams have split the previous 22 games, but Goliad has won the last five meetings. George West is coming off a win over Nixon-Smiley. Goliad lost to Refugio last week. Goliad coach Bobby Nicholson was the offensive coordinator at Yoakum when George West coach Brent Kornegay was the head coach. Goliad’s Shaun Justice has rushed for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
Poth Pirates at Karnes City Badgers
Last year:
- Poth, 30-6.
Notes:
- Poth (1-1) travels to Karnes City (2-0) having won 17 of the last 20 games between the teams. Poth bounced back from a loss to Universal City Randolph, a district foe of Karnes City, to defeat Falls City. Karnes City beat Stockdale and is 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Karnes City’s Brayden Bowen has passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns.
Bloomington Bobcats
at Louise Hornets
Last year:
- Bloomington, 28-14.
Notes:
- Bloomington (0-2) and Louise (0-2) have gotten off to rocky starts. Bloomington has been outscored 90-0 and has lost nine straight games since defeating Louise last season. Louise has been outscored 120-12 and has lost its last five games.
Odem Owls at Ganado Indians
Last year:
- Odem, 40-6.
Notes:
- Odem (2-0) makes the 107-mile trip to play Ganado (2-0). Odem is coming off a win over Mathis. Ganado has defeated Louise and Brazos by a combined score of 120-12. Odem is coached by former Refugio assistant Armando Huerta. Ganado is attempting to go 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 298 yards and five touchdowns, and Ethan Guerra has rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
Houston Kashmere Rams at Van Vleck Leopards
Last year:
- Van Vleck, 67-6.
Notes:
- Kashmere (0-2) has lost 11 of its last 12 games as it travels to Van Vleck (1-0). Van Vleck opened the season with a win over Houston Wheatley. Van Vleck has won six of its last seven non-district games.
Luling Eagles at Schulenburg
Shorthorns
Last year:
- Schulenburg, 38-0.
Notes:
- Luling (0-2) and Schulenburg (1-1) play for the sixth straight season. Schulenburg owns a 3-2 edge during that span. Luling has lost 14 straight games. Schulenburg looks to bounce back from a loss to Weimar. Schulenburg’s Kenny King has an area-leading three interceptions.
Nixon-Smiley Mustangs at Sacred Heart Indians
Last year:
- Sacred Heart, 27-7.
Notes:
- Nixon-Smiley (1-1) travels to Hallettsville to play Sacred Heart (1-1) for the sixth straight season. Nixon-Smiley has a 3-2 edge during that span. Nixon-Smiley has lost 18 of its last 19 games. Sacred Heart looks to bounce back from a loss to Flatonia.
Shiner Comanches at Burton Panthers
Last year:
- Shiner, 63-31.
Notes:
- Shiner (2-0) travels to Burton (2-0) for a meeting of ranked teams. Shiner has defeated Hallettsville and Industrial and is ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Burton has beaten Lexington and Milano and is ranked No. 7 in the Class 2A, Division II poll. Shiner’s Donyai Taylor has rushed for 236 yards and five touchdowns, and Doug Brooks has rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
Radio:
- KYKM, 94.3 FM.
Internet:
Hays Johnson Jaguars at Yorktown Wildcats
Last year:
- Did not play.
Notes:
- Johnson (0-0) plays its first varsity game with a team made up of freshmen and sophomores. Yorktown (1-1) is coming off a win over Runge. Yorktown quarterbacks Drew Alexander and Mark Guerrero have combined to pass for 560 yards and seven touchdowns, and Justin Denson has seven receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Austin St. Michael’s Crusaders at Weimar Wildcats
Last year:
- Weimar, 50-29.
Notes:
- St. Michael’s (1-1) and Weimar (2-0) play for the fourth consecutive season. Weimar has won two of the previous three games. St. Michael’s is coming off a loss to Blanco. Weimar defeated Schulenburg last week. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for 271 yards and three touchdowns.
Kenedy Lions at Pettus Eagles
Last year:
- Pettus, 51-44.
Notes:
- Kenedy (1-1) travels to Pettus (0-2) after ending a 28-game losing streak with last week’s win over Louise. Kenedy is attempting to win consecutive games for the first time since 2014. Pettus is coming off a loss to San Antonio St. Gerard.
Aransas Pass Panthers at Refugio Bobcats
Last year:
- Refugio, 21-6.
Notes:
- Aransas Pass (1-1) and Refugio (2-0) play for the 41st time. Refugio leads the series 21-18-1. Aransas Pass is coming off a win over Ingleside. Refugio has defeated Tidehaven and Goliad and is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A, Division I state poll. Refugio’s Austin Ochoa has passed for an area-leading 383 yards and four touchdowns, and Mike Firova has nine receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
Flatonia Bulldogs at Thrall Tigers
Last year:
- Flatonia, 34-13.
Notes:
- Flatonia (2-0) and Thrall (2-0) play for the fourth straight season. Thrall has won two of the previous three games. Flatonia defeated Runge and Hallettsville Sacred Heart by a combined score of 82-21. Thrall’s wins have come against Riesel and Moody. Flatonia’s Dakory Willis has rushed for 231 yards and one touchdown, and Juan Netro has passed for 258 yards and four touchdowns.
Falls City Beavers at Stockdale Brahmas
Last year:
- Falls City, 43-0.
Notes:
- Falls City (1-1) and Stockdale (0-2) play for the 12th straight season. Falls City has a 9-2 edge during the span. Falls City lost to Poth last week to end its 16-game regular-season winning streak and fell from No. 2 to No. 6 in the Class 2A, Division II state poll. Stockdale lost to Karnes City last week. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns.
Agua Dulce Longhorns at Runge
Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Agua Dulce, 40-6.
Notes:
- Agua Dulce (2-0) goes for its fourth consecutive win over Runge (0-2). Agua Dulce has defeated Riviera and Ben Bolt. Runge has lost to Flatonia and Yorktown.
Freer Buckaroos at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year:
- Woodsboro, 44-14.
Notes:
- Freer (1-1) travels to Woodsboro (0-2) after defeating Bruni, a district opponent of Woodsboro. Woodsboro has lost to Brackettville and Riviera, a district opponent of Freer, by a combined score of 90-8.
Austin Saints at St. Paul Cardinals
Last year:
- Austin Saints, 31-6.
Notes:
- Austin Saints (2-0), a team composed of players from St. Stephen’s and St. Andrew’s, travels to Shiner to play St. Paul (1-1). The Saints have defeated New Waverly and Dallas Greenhill. St. Paul is coming off a loss to Victoria St. Joseph. St. Paul’s Zak Johnson has rushed for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and Carson Reese has rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
TAPPS Six-Man
Faith Academy at Bryan St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Non-District
Wharton Tigers at
Houston Yates Lions, 6 p.m.
Last year:
- Wharton, 43-28.
Notes:
- Wharton (0-2) travels to Houston’s Barnett Stadium to play Yates (0-2) for the fourth straight season. Wharton has won two of the previous three games. Wharton has lost to Sealy and Columbia. Yates losses have come to Galveston Ball and Dallas Carter.
Compiled by Mike Forman
