(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday

District 30-5A

Victoria West at CC King, 7 p.m.

Friday

District 30-5A

  • CC Veterans Memorial at Victoria East

District 15-5A, Division II

  • Calhoun at Floresville

TAPPS Division II, District 5

  • Victoria St. Joseph at Houston Lutheran South

District 13-4A, Division I

  • Sealy at El Campo
  • Brazosport at Bay City

District 15-4A, Division I

  • Gonzales at Beeville

District 11-4A, Division II

Wharton at Sweeny, 7 p.m.

District 13-4A, Division II

  • Cuero at Llano

District 13-3A, Division I

  • Columbus at Palacios
  • Boling at Rice Consolidated

District 14-3A, Division I

  • Hallettsville at Yoakum
  • Industrial at Goliad
  • Edna at Luling

District 15-3A, Division I

  • Karnes City at Marion

District 14-3A, Division II

  • Bloomington at Danbury
  • Ganado at East Bernard
  • Schulenburg at Van Vleck

District 15-3A, Division II

  • Nixon-Smiley at Stockdale

District 15-2A, Division I

  • Shiner at Weimar
  • Brazos at Yorktown

District 16-2A, Division I

  • Refugio at Freer

District 14-2A, Division II

  • Flatonia at Somerville
  • Louise at Burton

District 15-2A, Division II

Runge at Falls City, 7 p.m.

District 16-2A, Division II

Woodsboro at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.

TAPPS Division IV, District 3

  • Temple Central Texas Christian at Shiner St. Paul
  • San Antonio St. Gerard at Hallettsville Sacred Heart

Six-Man

Temple Holy Trinity at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.