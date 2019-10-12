(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday
District 30-5A
Victoria West at CC King, 7 p.m.
Friday
District 30-5A
- CC Veterans Memorial at Victoria East
District 15-5A, Division II
- Calhoun at Floresville
TAPPS Division II, District 5
- Victoria St. Joseph at Houston Lutheran South
District 13-4A, Division I
- Sealy at El Campo
- Brazosport at Bay City
District 15-4A, Division I
- Gonzales at Beeville
District 11-4A, Division II
Wharton at Sweeny, 7 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero at Llano
District 13-3A, Division I
- Columbus at Palacios
- Boling at Rice Consolidated
District 14-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville at Yoakum
- Industrial at Goliad
- Edna at Luling
District 15-3A, Division I
- Karnes City at Marion
District 14-3A, Division II
- Bloomington at Danbury
- Ganado at East Bernard
- Schulenburg at Van Vleck
District 15-3A, Division II
- Nixon-Smiley at Stockdale
District 15-2A, Division I
- Shiner at Weimar
- Brazos at Yorktown
District 16-2A, Division I
- Refugio at Freer
District 14-2A, Division II
- Flatonia at Somerville
- Louise at Burton
District 15-2A, Division II
Runge at Falls City, 7 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
Woodsboro at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division IV, District 3
- Temple Central Texas Christian at Shiner St. Paul
- San Antonio St. Gerard at Hallettsville Sacred Heart
Six-Man
Temple Holy Trinity at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.