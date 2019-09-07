Friday’s Games
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Moody at Victoria West
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Miller
Non-District
- Industrial vs. St. Joseph at Bloomington
- Nuevo Leon at Calhoun,
- 7 p.m.
- Cuero at El Campo
- Gregory-Portland at Bay City
- Gonzales at Yoakum
- Beeville at Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
- Hallettsville at Rice Consolidated
- Tidehaven at Palacios
- Edna at Brazosport
- Goliad at George West
- Poth at Karnes City
- Bloomington at Louise
- Odem at Ganado
- Houston Kashmere at Van Vleck
- Luling at Schulenburg
- Nixon-Smiley at Hallettsville Sacred Heart
- Shiner at Burton
- Hays Johnson at Yorktown
- Austin St. Michael’s at Weimar
- Kenedy at Pettus
- Aransas Pass at Refugio
- Flatonia at Thrall
- Falls City at Stockdale
- Agua Dulce at Runge,
- 7 p.m.
Freer at Woodsboro,
- 7 p.m.
- Austin Saints at Shiner St. Paul
Saturday’s Game
Non-District
Wharton at Houston Yates, 6 p.m.
