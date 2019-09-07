Friday’s Games

(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

District 15-5A, Division I

  • Corpus Christi Moody at Victoria West
  • Victoria East at Corpus Christi Miller

Non-District

  • Industrial vs. St. Joseph at Bloomington
  • Nuevo Leon at Calhoun,
  • 7 p.m.
  • Cuero at El Campo
  • Gregory-Portland at Bay City
  • Gonzales at Yoakum
  • Beeville at Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
  • Hallettsville at Rice Consolidated
  • Tidehaven at Palacios
  • Edna at Brazosport
  • Goliad at George West
  • Poth at Karnes City
  • Bloomington at Louise
  • Odem at Ganado
  • Houston Kashmere at Van Vleck
  • Luling at Schulenburg
  • Nixon-Smiley at Hallettsville Sacred Heart
  • Shiner at Burton
  • Hays Johnson at Yorktown
  • Austin St. Michael’s at Weimar
  • Kenedy at Pettus
  • Aransas Pass at Refugio
  • Flatonia at Thrall
  • Falls City at Stockdale
  • Agua Dulce at Runge,
  • 7 p.m.

Freer at Woodsboro,

  • 7 p.m.
  • Austin Saints at Shiner St. Paul

Saturday’s Game

Non-District

Wharton at Houston Yates, 6 p.m.

