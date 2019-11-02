(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Ray, 7 p.m.
District 15-4A, Division I
- Gonzales at Boerne, 7 p.m.
Friday
District 15-5A, Division II
- Corpus Christi Calallen at Calhoun
TAPPS Division II, District 5
- St. Joseph vs. Cypress Christian, 7 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division I
- Columbia at El Campo
District 11-4A, Division II
- Houston Scarborough at Wharton, 7 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division II
- Wimberley at Cuero
District 13-3A, Division I
- Palacios at Hitchcock
- Rice Consolidated at Hempstead
District 14-3A, Division I
- Industrial at Edna
- Goliad at Yoakum
- Luling at Hallettsville
District 15-3A, Division I
- Universal City Randolph at Karnes City
District 14-3A, Division II
- Schulenburg at Ganado
- Tidehaven at Bloomington
- Van Vleck at Danbury
District 15-3A, Division II
- Dilley at Nixon-Smiley
District 15-2A, Division I
- Shiner at Brazos
- Kenedy at Yorktown
District 16-2A, Division I
- Three Rivers at Refugio
District 14-2A, Division II
- Flatonia at Louise
District 15-2A, Division II
- Falls City at Pettus, 7 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
- Benavides at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division IV, District 3
- San Antonio St. Gerard at Shiner St. Paul
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Temple Central Texas Christian
TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5
- Bracken Christian at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
Saturday
District 15-2A, Division II
Runge at D’Hanis, 7 p.m.
