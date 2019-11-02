(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday

District 15-5A, Division I

  • Victoria West at Corpus Christi Ray, 7 p.m.

District 15-4A, Division I

  • Gonzales at Boerne, 7 p.m.

Friday

District 15-5A, Division II

  • Corpus Christi Calallen at Calhoun

TAPPS Division II, District 5

  • St. Joseph vs. Cypress Christian, 7 p.m.

District 13-4A, Division I

  • Columbia at El Campo

District 11-4A, Division II

  • Houston Scarborough at Wharton, 7 p.m.

District 13-4A, Division II

  • Wimberley at Cuero

District 13-3A, Division I

  • Palacios at Hitchcock
  • Rice Consolidated at Hempstead

District 14-3A, Division I

  • Industrial at Edna
  • Goliad at Yoakum
  • Luling at Hallettsville

District 15-3A, Division I

  • Universal City Randolph at Karnes City

District 14-3A, Division II

  • Schulenburg at Ganado
  • Tidehaven at Bloomington
  • Van Vleck at Danbury

District 15-3A, Division II

  • Dilley at Nixon-Smiley

District 15-2A, Division I

  • Shiner at Brazos
  • Kenedy at Yorktown

District 16-2A, Division I

  • Three Rivers at Refugio

District 14-2A, Division II

  • Flatonia at Louise

District 15-2A, Division II

  • Falls City at Pettus, 7 p.m.

District 16-2A, Division II

  • Benavides at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.

TAPPS Division IV, District 3

  • San Antonio St. Gerard at Shiner St. Paul
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Temple Central Texas Christian

TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5

  • Bracken Christian at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.

Saturday

District 15-2A, Division II

Runge at D’Hanis, 7 p.m.

