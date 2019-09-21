Friday
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Miller at Victoria West
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Carroll
District 15-5A, Division II
- Calhoun at Gregory-Portland
District 13-4A, Division I
- El Campo at Needville
- Bay City at Columbia
District 15-3A, Division I
Karnes City at San Antonio Cole
District 14-3A, Division II
- Bloomington at Schulenburg
- East Bernard at Van Vleck
- Danbury at Tidehaven
Non-District
- St. Joseph at Hallettsville Sacred Heart
- Hondo at Gonzales
San Antonio Antonian at Beeville
- Wharton at Cuero
- Industrial at Palacios
- Brazos at Rice Consolidated
- Goliad at Shiner
- Sinton at Yoakum
- Edna at Boling
- Hallettsville at Columbus
- Falls City at Nixon-Smiley
- Yorktown at Flatonia
- Shiner St. Paul at Weimar
- Kenedy at Three Rivers
- Mart at Refugio
- Louise at Stockdale
- Runge at Skidmore-Tynan,
7 p.m.
TAPPS Six-Man
Faith Academy at Bellville Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
