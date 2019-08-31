THURSDAY’s GAME
Victoria West vs. San Benito, at Corpus Christi Calallen, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
(Games start at 7:30 p.m.)
Non-District
Gregory-Portland at Victoria East
- Stafford at Calhoun
- Shiner St. Paul at St. Joseph
- Rockport-Fulton at El Campo
- Bay City at Bellville
- Orange Grove at Beeville
- Gonzales at Austin Crockett
- Columbia at Wharton
- Yoakum at Cuero
- Bloomington at Palacios
- Rice Consolidated at Tidehaven
- Refugio at Goliad
- Industrial at Shiner
- Anahuac at Edna
- Hallettsville at Boling
- Stockdale at Karnes City
- Brazos at Ganado
- Weimar at Schulenburg
- Houston Wheatley at Van Vleck
- Nixon-Smiley at George West
- Yorktown at Runge
- Louise at Kenedy
- Flatonia at Sacred Heart
- Falls City at Poth
- Riviera at Woodsboro
