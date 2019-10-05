Thursday’s Game
District 13-4A, Division I
Bay City at Fulshear, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
(Games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria East at CC Flour Bluff
- Victoria West at CC Carroll
District 15-5A, Division II
- Calhoun at CC Tuloso-Midway
TAPPS Division II, District 5
Houston Second Baptist vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m., at Edna
District 13-4A, Division I
- El Campo at Brazosport
District 15-4A, Division I
- Pleasanton at Gonzales
- Beeville at La Vernia
District 11-4A, Division II
Wharton at Houston Washington,
- 7 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division II
- Bandera at Cuero
District 13-3A, Division I
- Palacios at Rice Consolidated
District 14-3A, Division I
- Edna at Hallettsville
- Yoakum at Industrial
- Luling at Goliad
District 14-3A, Division II
- Van Vleck at Tidehaven
- Danbury at Ganado
- East Bernard at Schulenburg
District 15-3A, Division II
- Nixon-Smiley at Poth
District 15-2A, Division I
- Yorktown at Shiner
- Weimar at Kenedy
District 16-2A, Division I
- Riviera at Refugio
District 14-2A, Division II
- Burton at Flatonia
District 15-2A, Division II
La Pryor at Falls City,
- 7 p.m.
Pettus at Runge,
- 7 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
- Woodsboro at Bruni, 7 p.m.
Non-District
Shiner St. Paul at Austin Brentwood Christian,
- 7 p.m.
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Austin St. Dominic Savio
Six-Man
Faith Academy at Waco Live Oak,
- 7 p.m.
Victoria Cobra Athletics at Round Rock NYOS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.