Thursday’s Game

District 13-4A, Division I

Bay City at Fulshear, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

(Games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

District 15-5A, Division I

  • Victoria East at CC Flour Bluff
  • Victoria West at CC Carroll

District 15-5A, Division II

  • Calhoun at CC Tuloso-Midway

TAPPS Division II, District 5

Houston Second Baptist vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m., at Edna

District 13-4A, Division I

  • El Campo at Brazosport

District 15-4A, Division I

  • Pleasanton at Gonzales
  • Beeville at La Vernia

District 11-4A, Division II

Wharton at Houston Washington,

  • 7 p.m.

District 13-4A, Division II

  • Bandera at Cuero

District 13-3A, Division I

  • Palacios at Rice Consolidated

District 14-3A, Division I

  • Edna at Hallettsville
  • Yoakum at Industrial
  • Luling at Goliad

District 14-3A, Division II

  • Van Vleck at Tidehaven
  • Danbury at Ganado
  • East Bernard at Schulenburg

District 15-3A, Division II

  • Nixon-Smiley at Poth

District 15-2A, Division I

  • Yorktown at Shiner
  • Weimar at Kenedy

District 16-2A, Division I

  • Riviera at Refugio

District 14-2A, Division II

  • Burton at Flatonia

District 15-2A, Division II

La Pryor at Falls City,

  • 7 p.m.

Pettus at Runge,

  • 7 p.m.

District 16-2A, Division II

  • Woodsboro at Bruni, 7 p.m.

Non-District

Shiner St. Paul at Austin Brentwood Christian,

  • 7 p.m.
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Austin St. Dominic Savio

Six-Man

Faith Academy at Waco Live Oak,

  • 7 p.m.

Victoria Cobra Athletics at Round Rock NYOS

