Friday’s Games

(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

District 15-5A, Division I

  • Victoria West at Victoria East

Non-District

St. Joseph at Tomball Christian, 7 p.m.

  • El Campo at Wharton

Bay City at Houston Westbury, 7 p.m.

  • Cuero at Gonzales
  • Beeville at Sinton
  • Palacios at Ganado
  • Rice Consolidated at Luling
  • East Bernard at Edna
  • Rockport-Fulton at Goliad
  • Ingleside at Industrial
  • Taft at Hallettsville
  • Yoakum at Needville
  • Karnes City at Three Rivers
  • Shiner at Tidehaven
  • Bloomington at Pettus

Van Vleck at Houston Second Baptist

  • Schulenburg at Flatonia
  • Nixon-Smiley at San Antonio Cole
  • Stockdale at Yorktown
  • Burton at Weimar
  • Runge at Kenedy
  • Refugio at Hebbronville

Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Louise

  • Boerne Geneva at Falls City
  • Woodsboro at Somerville

Cypress Christian at Shiner St. Paul

TAPPS Six-Man

Bulverde Living Rock at Faith Academy, 7 p.m.

