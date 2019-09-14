Friday’s Games
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria West at Victoria East
Non-District
St. Joseph at Tomball Christian, 7 p.m.
- El Campo at Wharton
Bay City at Houston Westbury, 7 p.m.
- Cuero at Gonzales
- Beeville at Sinton
- Palacios at Ganado
- Rice Consolidated at Luling
- East Bernard at Edna
- Rockport-Fulton at Goliad
- Ingleside at Industrial
- Taft at Hallettsville
- Yoakum at Needville
- Karnes City at Three Rivers
- Shiner at Tidehaven
- Bloomington at Pettus
Van Vleck at Houston Second Baptist
- Schulenburg at Flatonia
- Nixon-Smiley at San Antonio Cole
- Stockdale at Yorktown
- Burton at Weimar
- Runge at Kenedy
- Refugio at Hebbronville
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Louise
- Boerne Geneva at Falls City
- Woodsboro at Somerville
Cypress Christian at Shiner St. Paul
TAPPS Six-Man
Bulverde Living Rock at Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
