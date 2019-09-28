Friday’s Games

(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

District 15-5A, Division I

  • CC King at Victoria East

District 15-5A, Division II

  • Alice at Calhoun

District 13-4A, Division I

  • Fulshear at El Campo
  • Needville at Bay City

District 15-3A, Division I

  • Jourdanton at Karnes City

District 14-3A, Division II

  • Ganado at Bloomington
  • Tidehaven at East Bernard
  • Schulenburg at Danbury

Non-District

  • Victoria St. Joseph vs. Rocksprings, 6 p.m., at Uvalde
  • Beeville at SA Central Catholic
  • Lexington at Shiner
  • Kenedy at Woodsboro
  • Weimar at Flatonia
  • Austin Brentwood Christian
  • at Yorktown
  • Louise at Brazos
  • Shiner St. Paul at Boerne Geneva, 7 p.m.
  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart
  • at San Marcos Academy
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.