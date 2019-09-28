Friday’s Games
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
- CC King at Victoria East
District 15-5A, Division II
- Alice at Calhoun
District 13-4A, Division I
- Fulshear at El Campo
- Needville at Bay City
District 15-3A, Division I
- Jourdanton at Karnes City
District 14-3A, Division II
- Ganado at Bloomington
- Tidehaven at East Bernard
- Schulenburg at Danbury
Non-District
- Victoria St. Joseph vs. Rocksprings, 6 p.m., at Uvalde
- Beeville at SA Central Catholic
- Lexington at Shiner
- Kenedy at Woodsboro
- Weimar at Flatonia
- Austin Brentwood Christian
- at Yorktown
- Louise at Brazos
- Shiner St. Paul at Boerne Geneva, 7 p.m.
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart
- at San Marcos Academy
