- Gregory-Portland 29, Victoria East 7
- Calhoun 63, Stafford 14
- El Campo 34, Rockport-Fulton 6
- Bellville 43, Bay City 7
- Beeville 49, Orange Grove 8
- Gonzales 14, Austin Crockett 0
- Yoakum 40, Cuero 21
- Palacios 54, Bloomington 0
- Tidehaven 48, Rice Consolidated 30
- Refugio 35, Goliad 6
- Shiner 38, Industrial 14
- Edna 48, Anahuac 33
- Hallettsville 27, Boling 14
- Ganado 49, Brazos 6
- George West 50, Nixon-Smiley 7
- Kenedy 49, Louise 6
- Flatonia 33, Sacred Heart 7
- Poth 41, Falls City 8
- Houston Wheatley at Van Vleck (Saturday game)
