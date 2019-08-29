- Calhoun 61, Victoria West 28
- West Columbia 38, Victoria East 7
- Cuero 28, Bay City 15
- El Campo 21, Texas City 14
- Geronimo Navarro 17, Gonzales 16
- Beeville 49, Corpus Christi King 21
- Sealy 55, Wharton 0
- East Bernard at Rice Consolidated
- Palacios 37, Skidmore-Tynan 6
- Shiner 55, Hallettsville 20
- Industrial 47, Mathis 20
- Boerne 35, Yoakum 21
- Columbus 42, Goliad 20
- Edna 29, Caldwell 16
- Karnes City 24, Kenedy 8
- Robstown 36, Bloomington 0
- Refugio 43, Tidehaven 7
- Ganado 71, Louise 6
- Schulenburg 14, Stockdale 13
- Nixon-Smiley 34, Pettus 0
- Shiner St. Paul 49, Yorktown 28
- Weimar 43, Manor Tech 0
- Flatonia 49, Runge 14
- Falls City 30, Three Rivers 0
- Brackettville 64, Woodsboro 6
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart 40, The Woodlands Legacy Prep 21
- Round Rock Concordia at Faith Academy
