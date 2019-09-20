District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria East 21, Victoria West 14
Non-District
- El Campo 31, Wharton 13
- Gonzales 21, Cuero 20
- Beeville 34, Sinton 20
- Palacios 35, Ganado 34 2OT
- Rice Consolidated 28, Luling 16
- East Bernard 27, Edna 10
- Rockport-Fulton 27, Goliad 13
- Industrial 38, Ingleside 13
- Hallettsville 67, Taft 6
- Needville 49, Yoakum 12
- Karnes City 21, Three Rivers 6
- Shiner 52, Tidehaven 0
- Bloomington 28, Pettus 7
- Houston Second Baptist 55, Van Vleck 14
- Flatonia 35, Schulenburg 14
- San Antonio Cole 41, Nixon-Smiley 19
- Yorktown 21, Stockdale 7
- Weimar 47, Burton 7
- Kenedy 57, Runge 13
- Refugio 41, Hebbronville 0
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14, Louise 6
- Falls City 35, Boerne Geneva 14
- Somerville 39, Woodsboro 22
- Shiner St. Paul 42, Cypress Christian 35
