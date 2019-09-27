Friday’s scores
- Corpus Christi Miller 63, Victoria West 28
- Victoria East 55, Corpus Christi Carroll 27
- Calhoun 56, Gregory-Portland 27
- Needville 47, El Campo 27
- Columbia 50, Bay City 6
- San Antonio Cole 37, Karnes City 6
- Schulenburg 49, Bloomington 25
- East Bernard 56, Van Vleck 0
- Tidehaven 39, Danbury 8
- St. Joseph at Hallettsville Sacred Heart forfeited by Sacred Heart
- Gonzales 43, Hondo 21
- Beeville 48, Antonian 33
- Wharton 33, Cuero 8
- Industrial 52, Palacios 28
- Rice Consolidated 38, Brazos 14
- Shiner 55, Goliad 6
- Yoakum 13, Sinton 10
- Edna 17, Boling 13
- Hallettsville 28, Columbus 26
- Falls City 63, Nixon-Smiley 28
- Flatonia 41, Yorktown 14
- Weimar 25, Shiner St. Paul 17
- Three Rivers 36, Kenedy 8
- Refugio 48, Mart 40
- Stockdale 21, Louise 0
- Skidmore-Tynan 33, Runge 12
