FRIDAY
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria West Warriors at Flour Bluff Hornets
Last year: West, 39-35.
Notes: West (3-4, 3-2) travels to Corpus Christi to play Flour Bluff (5-2, 4-1) for the fourth time. West holds a 2-1 advantage in the series. West has won its last two games and is in fourth place. Flour Bluff is tied for second place with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. West’s Tyvon Hardrick has rushed for 1,272 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Radio: KVNN, 1340 AM, 98.1 FM.
Twitter: @TylerTyre.
Victoria East Titans at Corpus Christi Ray Texans
Last year: Ray, 25-20.
Notes: East (3-5, 3-3) travels to Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium to play Ray (2-5, 1-4) for the second time in its final district road game of the season. East has lost its last two games since defeating Corpus Christi King. Ray has lost four consecutive games. East is currently tied for fifth place with Corpus Christi Moody, a half-game behind Victoria West.
Radio: KITE, 97.5 FM.
Twitter: @reycastillo361
District 15-5A, Division II
Somerset Bulldogs at Calhoun Sandcrabs
Last year: Calhoun, 42-14.
Notes: Somerset (2-5, 0-4) makes the 153-mile trip to Port Lavaca to play Calhoun (5-2, 3-1). Calhoun is ranked No. 9 in the state poll and is in third place, one game behind district-leading Calallen and Alice. Somerset is searching for its first district win. Calhoun’s Steve Johnson has rushed for an area-leading 1,598 yards and 19 touchdowns, and Conner Kestler has rushed for 810 yards and 17 touchdowns. Calhoun’s Jarius Stewart shares the area lead with five interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.
Radio: KNAL, 93.3 FM.
TAPPS Division II, District 5
Fort Bend Christian Eagles vs. Victoria St. Joseph Flyers, 7 p.m., at Cuero
Last year: St. Joseph, 49-6.
Notes: Fort Bend Christian (4-2, 1-1) and St. Joseph (3-3, 0-2) play for the fourth straight season and this year’s game will be played at Gobbler Stadium. Fort Bend Christian holds a 2-1 edge during that span. Fort Bend Christian is coming off a win over Cypress Christian. St. Joseph is seeking its first district win after suffering a one-point loss to Houston Lutheran South.
Twitter: @mayirsi
District 13-4A, Division I
Bay City Blackcats at Sealy Tigers
Last year: Sealy, 34-14.
Notes: Bay City (0-7, 0-4) and Sealy (5-2, 1-2) meet for the fourth straight season in district play. Bay City holds a 2-1 edge during that span. Bay City is coming off a loss to Brazosport. Sealy lost to El Campo last week. Bay City’s Marcus Edwards shares the area lead with five interceptions.
Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
District 15-4A, Division I
Beeville Trojans at Boerne Greyhounds
Last year: Boerne, 45-38.
Notes: Beeville (8-0, 2-0) and Boerne (5-1, 1-0) play for the outright district lead. Beeville has taken district wins over La Vernia and Gonzales, and Boerne has defeated Pleasanton. Beeville’s Seth Gomez has passed for 985 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Radio: KTKO, 107.5 FM.
La Vernia Bears at Gonzales Apaches
Last year: La Vernia, 43-10.
Notes: La Vernia (4-3, 0-1) comes off its bye week and plays Gonzales (5-2, 1-1). Gonzales lost to Beeville last week. Beeville defeated La Vernia the previous week. Gonzales’ Heath Henke has rushed for 767 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
District 11-4A, Division II
Houston Kashmere Rams at Wharton Tigers, 7 p.m.
Last year: Wharton, 27-0.
Notes: Kashmere (2-5, 2-0) has started district with wins over Houston Scarborough and Houston Washington. Wharton (3-4, 1-1) looks to bounce back from a loss to Sweeny. Wharton’s Donovan Krushall has passed for an area-leading 1,342 yards and 14 touchdowns, Joerell Davis has an area-leading 32 receptions for 575 yards and five touchdowns, and James Jones has 23 catches for 515 yards and five touchdowns. Davis has also intercepted four passes and returned one for a touchdown.
District 13-3A, Division I
Palacios Sharks at Boling Bulldogs
Last year: Palacios, 28-21.
Notes: Palacios (5-2, 1-1) looks to bounce back from a district loss to Columbus against Boling (1-5, 0-2). Boling has lost its last three games. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns, Gary Haynes has rushed for 746 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Camron Polk has 28 receptions for 441 yards and six touchdowns. Palacios’ Jordin Nemes and Xzavier Haynes have combined for seven interceptions.
Rice Consolidated Raiders at Hitchcock Bulldogs
Last year: Rice Cons., 48-14.
Notes: Rice Consolidated (3-3, 1-1) travels from Altair to play Hitchcock (3-4, 1-1). Rice Consolidated is coming off a district win over Boling. Hitchcock defeated Hempstead for its third win in its last four games. Rice Consolidated’s Ian Hargrove has rushed for 780 yards and seven touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division I
Yoakum Bulldogs at Edna Cowboys
Last year: Yoakum, 21-17.
Notes: Yoakum (2-5, 0-2) and Edna (5-2, 1-1) meet as district opponents for the fourth straight season. Yoakum has won two of the three games. Yoakum opened district with losses to Industrial and Hallettsville. Edna lost to Hallettsville and defeated Luling.
Radio: KYKM, 94.3 FM & KIOX, 96.1 FM.
Internet: texasthunderradio.com.
Twitter: @mikeforman21
Goliad Tigers at Hallettsville Brahmas
Last year: Goliad, 41-2.
Notes: Goliad (1-6, 1-1) and Hallettsville (5-1, 2-0) play for the 21st time. Hallettsville leads the series 11-7-2. Hallettsville would maintain at least a share of the district lead with a win. Goliad is coming off a loss to Industrial. Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks has rushed for 887 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Lane Linhart has passed 865 yards and seven touchdowns.
Luling Eagles at Industrial Cobras
Last year: Industrial, 49-6.
Notes: Luling (0-7, 0-2) travels to Vanderbilt to play Industrial (6-1, 2-0). Luling has lost 19 consecutive games. Industrial would maintain at least a share of the district lead with a win. Industrial’s Karston Wimberly has rushed for 881 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Radio: KBAR, 100.9 FM.
District 15-3A, Division I
Cotulla Cowboys at Karnes City Badgers
Last year: Cotulla, 34-8.
Notes: Cotulla (7-1, 3-1) travels to Karnes City (3-4, 0-3) coming off a win over previously undefeated Jourdanton. Karnes City lost to Marion to extend its district losing streak to 13 games. Karnes City’s Brayden Bowen has passed for 805 yards and eight touchdowns.
District 14-3A, Division II
Tidehaven Tigers at Schulenburg Shorthorns
Last year: Tidehaven, 44-9.
Notes: Tidehaven (3-4, 2-1) travels from El Maton seeking its fourth straight district win over Schulenburg (5-3, 3-1). The winner will be no worse than in a tie for second place. Tidehaven’s Blake Garcia has passed for 923 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Mason Perales has 28 receptions for 594 yards and 11 touchdowns. Schulenburg’s Brayden Duarte has rushed for 783 yards and eight touchdowns, and Bobby Smith has 24 catches for 292 yards and two catches. Schulenburg’s Kenny King has intercepted four passes.
Internet: globecomsports.com.
Van Vleck Leopards at Ganado Indians
Last season: Van Vleck, 70-0.
Notes: Van Vleck (2-4, 0-3) has lost four straight after winning its first two games as it travels to Ganado (5-2, 2-1). Ganado suffered its first district loss to East Bernard last week. Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Riley Hurt has 23 receptions for 406 yards and six touchdowns.
East Bernard Brahmas at Bloomington Bobcats
Last year: East Bernard, 54-0.
Notes: East Bernard (8-0, 4-0) can wrap up a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a win over Bloomington (2-5, 0-3). East Bernard is ranked No. 2 in the state poll. Bloomington has lost 26 consecutive district games.
Internet: KULPRadio.com.
District 15-3A, Division II
Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats at Nixon-Smiley Mustangs
Last year: Skidmore-Tynan, 19-6.
Notes: Skidmore-Tynan (4-3, 1-1) visits Nixon-Smiley (2-5, 0-2) after losing to Poth. Nixon-Smiley is coming off a loss to Stockdale. Nixon-Smiley’s Mario Ponce has intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown.
District 15-2A, Division I
Kenedy Lions at Shiner Comanches
Last year: Shiner, 83-0.
Notes: Kenedy (4-3, 0-1) and Shiner (8-0, 2-0) play for the seventh time since 2011. Shiner has won the previous six games. Shiner is ranked No. 2 in the state poll. Kenedy is coming off its bye week. Shiner beat previously undefeated Weimar last week. Shiner’s Donyai Taylor has rushed for 916 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Weimar Wildcats at Brazos Cougars
Last year: Weimar, 28-8.
Notes: Weimar (7-1, 1-1) travels to Wallis to play Brazos (3-4, 1-0). Weimar looks to bounce back from a loss to Shiner. Brazos opened district with a win over Yorktown. Weimar’s Ravon’Dre Wicks has rushed for 1,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Radio: KNRG, 92.3 FM.
District 16-2A, Division I
Santa Maria Cougars at Refugio Bobcats
Last year: Refugio, 63-7.
Notes: Santa Maria (5-1, 1-1) makes the 177-mile trip to Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium to play Refugio (7-0, 2-0). Refugio is ranked No. 1 in the state poll. Santa Maria bounced back from a loss to Three Rivers and defeated Ben Bolt last week. Refugio outscored Riviera and Freer by a combined 156-14. Refugio’s Austin Ochoa has passed for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns, and Ethan Perez, Mike Firova, Antwaan Gross and Jordan Kelley have combined for 69 receptions for 901 yards and 12 touchdowns.
District 14-2A, Division II
Snook Bluejays at Flatonia Bulldogs
Last year: Snook, 50-30.
Notes: Snook (3-4, 1-0) and Flatonia (7-1, 2-0) play for the outright district lead. Flatonia is ranked No. 8 in the state poll. Snook is coming off its bye week. Flatonia has taken district wins over Burton and Somerville. Flatonia’s DaKory Willis has rushed for 988 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Somerville Yeguas at Louise Hornets
Last year: Louise, 52-6.
Notes: Somerville (2-5, 0-2) and Louise (0-7, 0-1) continue district play. Somerville has lost to Snook and Flatonia in district play. Louise has lost 10 consecutive games and has not scored more than seven points in any game.
District 15-2A, Division II
Falls City Beavers at Charlotte Trojans, 7 p.m.
Last year: Falls City, 50-7.
Notes: Falls City (6-1, 2-0) goes for its fourth straight district win over Charlotte (5-2, 1-1). Falls City is ranked No. 1 in the state poll. Falls City is coming off a win over Runge, which was the 500th win in the program’s history. Falls City’s Brady Lyssy has rushed for 971 yards and 13 touchdowns.
La Pryor Bulldogs at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.
Last year: La Pryor, 44-0.
Notes: La Pryor (3-4, 1-1) makes the 157-mile trip to play Runge (1-6, 1-1). Both teams defeated Pettus in district play and lost to Falls City.
District 16-2A, Division II
Premont Cowboys at Woodsboro Eagles, 7 p.m.
Last year: Woodsboro, 54-13.
Notes: Woodsboro (0-7, 0-2) goes for its first win of the season when it hosts Premont (3-4, 1-1). Premont is coming off a loss to Bruni, and Woodsboro was shut out by Agua Dulce last week.
TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5
Victoria Faith Academy at New Braunfels Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
TAIAO Six-Man
Victoria Cobra Athletics at Corpus Christi Coastal Christian
Compiled by Mike Forman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.