THURSDAY
District 15-5A, Division I
Victoria West Warriors at Corpus Christi Ray Texans, 7 p.m.
Last year: Ray, 63-49.
Notes: West (5-4, 5-2) travels to Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium to play Ray (2-7, 1-6). A win would give West the second seed in the playoffs and it would play its bi-district playoff game at Memorial Stadium. West has won four straight games since losing to Corpus Christi Miller. Ray has lost six straight games since opening district with a win over Corpus Christi Carroll. West’s Tyvon Hardrick has rushed for 1,506 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Radio: KNAL, 1340 AM, 98.1 FM.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
District 15-4A, Division I
Gonzales Apaches at Boerne Greyhounds, 7 p.m.
Last year: Gonzales, 35-28.
Notes: Gonzales (6-2, 2-1) and Boerne (6-2, 2-1) battle for playoff seeding. The winner will be the second seed and the loser the third seed. Gonzales is coming off a bye week. Boerne defeated La Vernia last week. Both teams defeated Yoakum in non-district play, and lost to Beeville in district play. Gonzales’ Heath Henke has rushed for 834 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Radio: KCTI, 88.1 FM.
