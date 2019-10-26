Friday
(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
District 15-5A, Division I
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West
District 15-5A, Division II
Calhoun at San Antonio Southside
TAPPS Division II, District 5
Houston Westbury Christian vs. St. Joseph, at Edna, 7 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division I
- El Campo at Bay City
District 15-4A, Division I
- Pleasanton at Beeville
District 11-4A, Division II
Wharton at La Marque, 7 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division II
- Cuero at Navarro
District 13-3A, Division I
- Hempstead at Palacios
- Columbus at Rice Consolidated
District 14-3A, Division I
- Hallettsville at Industrial
- Edna at Goliad
- Yoakum at Luling
District 15-3A, Division I
- Karnes City at Lytle
District 14-3A, Division II
- Ganado at Tidehaven
- Bloomington at Van Vleck
District 15-3A, Division II
- Nixon-Smiley at Natalia
District 15-2A, Division I
- Yorktown at Weimar
- Brazos at Kenedy
District 16-2A, Division I
- Refugio at Ben Bolt
District 14-2A, Division II
- Louise vs. Snook, at Bryan
District 15-2A, Division I
D’Hanis at Falls City, 7 p.m.
- Charlotte at Runge,
7 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
Woodsboro at La Villa, 7 p.m.
TAPPS Division IV, District 3
- Shiner St. Paul at Hallettsville Sacred Heart
TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.
TAIAO Six-Man
- Victoria Cobra Athletics at Bastrop Tribe
Saturday
District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi Moody at Victoria East, 3 p.m.
