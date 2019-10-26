Friday

(Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

District 15-5A, Division I

  • Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Victoria West

District 15-5A, Division II

Calhoun at San Antonio Southside

TAPPS Division II, District 5

Houston Westbury Christian vs. St. Joseph, at Edna, 7 p.m.

District 13-4A, Division I

  • El Campo at Bay City

District 15-4A, Division I

  • Pleasanton at Beeville

District 11-4A, Division II

Wharton at La Marque, 7 p.m.

District 13-4A, Division II

  • Cuero at Navarro

District 13-3A, Division I

  • Hempstead at Palacios
  • Columbus at Rice Consolidated

District 14-3A, Division I

  • Hallettsville at Industrial
  • Edna at Goliad
  • Yoakum at Luling

District 15-3A, Division I

  • Karnes City at Lytle

District 14-3A, Division II

  • Ganado at Tidehaven
  • Bloomington at Van Vleck

District 15-3A, Division II

  • Nixon-Smiley at Natalia

District 15-2A, Division I

  • Yorktown at Weimar
  • Brazos at Kenedy

District 16-2A, Division I

  • Refugio at Ben Bolt

District 14-2A, Division II

  • Louise vs. Snook, at Bryan

District 15-2A, Division I

D’Hanis at Falls City, 7 p.m.

  • Charlotte at Runge,

7 p.m.

District 16-2A, Division II

Woodsboro at La Villa, 7 p.m.

TAPPS Division IV, District 3

  • Shiner St. Paul at Hallettsville Sacred Heart

TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills at Victoria Faith Academy, 7 p.m.

TAIAO Six-Man

  • Victoria Cobra Athletics at Bastrop Tribe

Saturday

District 15-5A, Division I

Corpus Christi Moody at Victoria East, 3 p.m.

