(Games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Thursday’s Game
District 13-4A, Division II
Austin Eastside Memorial at Cuero, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria East at CC Ray
Victoria West at CC Flour Bluff
District 15-5A, Division II
- Somerset at Calhoun
TAPPS Division II, District 5
Fort Bend Christian vs. Victoria St. Joseph, at Cuero, 7 p.m.
District 13-4A, Division I
- Bay City at Sealy
District 15-4A, Division I
- La Vernia at Gonzales
- Beeville at Boerne
District 11-4A, Division II
Houston Kashmere at Wharton,
- 7 p.m.
District 13-3A, Division I
- Palacios at Boling
Rice Consolidated at Hitchcock
District 14-3A, Division I
- Yoakum at Edna
- Goliad at Hallettsville
- Luling at Industrial
District 15-3A, Division I
- Cotulla at Karnes City
District 14-3A, Division II
- East Bernard at Bloomington
- Tidehaven at Schulenburg
- Van Vleck at Ganado
District 15-3A, Division II
- Skidmore-Tynan at
- Nixon-Smiley
District 15-2A, Division I
- Kenedy at Shiner
- Weimar at Brazos
District 16-2A, Division I
- Santa Maria at Refugio
District 14-2A, Division II
- Snook at Flatonia
- Somerville at Louise
District 15-2A, Division II
Falls City at Charlotte,
- 7 p.m.
La Pryor at Runge,
- 7 p.m.
District 16-2A, Division II
Premont at Woodsboro,
- 7 p.m.
TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5
Victoria Faith Academy at New Braunfels Christian Academy,
- 7 p.m.
TAIAO Six-Man
Victoria Cobra Athletics at CC Coastal Christian
