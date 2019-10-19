(Games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Thursday’s Game

District 13-4A, Division II

Austin Eastside Memorial at Cuero, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

District 15-5A, Division I

  • Victoria East at CC Ray

Victoria West at CC Flour Bluff

District 15-5A, Division II

  • Somerset at Calhoun

TAPPS Division II, District 5

Fort Bend Christian vs. Victoria St. Joseph, at Cuero, 7 p.m.

District 13-4A, Division I

  • Bay City at Sealy

District 15-4A, Division I

  • La Vernia at Gonzales
  • Beeville at Boerne

District 11-4A, Division II

Houston Kashmere at Wharton,

  • 7 p.m.

District 13-3A, Division I

  • Palacios at Boling

Rice Consolidated at Hitchcock

District 14-3A, Division I

  • Yoakum at Edna
  • Goliad at Hallettsville
  • Luling at Industrial

District 15-3A, Division I

  • Cotulla at Karnes City

District 14-3A, Division II

  • East Bernard at Bloomington
  • Tidehaven at Schulenburg
  • Van Vleck at Ganado

District 15-3A, Division II

  • Skidmore-Tynan at
  • Nixon-Smiley

District 15-2A, Division I

  • Kenedy at Shiner
  • Weimar at Brazos

District 16-2A, Division I

  • Santa Maria at Refugio

District 14-2A, Division II

  • Snook at Flatonia
  • Somerville at Louise

District 15-2A, Division II

Falls City at Charlotte,

  • 7 p.m.

La Pryor at Runge,

  • 7 p.m.

District 16-2A, Division II

Premont at Woodsboro,

  • 7 p.m.

TAPPS Six-Man Division II, District 5

Victoria Faith Academy at New Braunfels Christian Academy,

  • 7 p.m.

TAIAO Six-Man

Victoria Cobra Athletics at CC Coastal Christian

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.