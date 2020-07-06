Sabine Lake
Overall conditions: GOOD. 86.5 degrees. Water clarity; Stained. There is great fishing off I.C.W. and Neches River on incoming tides. Morning fishing is best. Speckled trout to 5 lbs also redfish to 9 lbs keying on shrimp coming on the flats. Fishing the river on points and drops to 20ft of water keying on shad.
Trinity Bay
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Fishing under the birds, working structure, and wading the flats are the best methods to fish for both redfish and speckled trout. The northwestern and eastern sides of the bay are still producing good numbers. Flounder are good around rocks using mullet or minnow.
East Galveston Bay
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are still high in numbers along the shorelines and near the jetties. Catfish are fair on cut bait. Sheepshead are good and will be found primarily around rocks on mullet.
West Galveston Bay
GOOD. 85-87 degrees. Deepwater, along with structure, is the key element. The many well pads, oyster reefs and other structures located around the ship channel will be good areas to find speckled trout. Fishing the many gas wells and reefs extending from the lower ship channel to the lower Trinity Bay will be a good pattern for trout fishermen. Most well pads offer an artificial reef complete with an oyster shell base and areas for specks to hide from sharks and dolphins. I prefer to start out fishing deep in the morning. Use soft plastics like Bass Assassins, Norton Sand Eels, and others to produce exceptionally well and don't discount using topwaters for that midday bite. Redfish are schooled up and roaming the open bays
Texas City
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are best along the shoreline on live bait or soft plastics. Flounder are good on live bait around the jetties and wherever there are rocks. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation. Sheepshead are good around the dike on mullet or minnows.
Freeport
GOOD. 83 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout will be found in the back bay around shell and marsh and are good on shrimp. Sheepshead will be found around the oyster reefs and rocks and are good on live bait. Flounder are good around the rocks on mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab, slow bouncing off the bottom around vegetation. Spanish mackerel is good near the north jetty
East Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 83 degrees. Wading the grass beds is best. Look for bait activity as a clue as to where the fish will be. There’s a lot of guts running through these beds that are deeper with slightly cooler water. Trout often use these guts to move from deeper water into the flats or from the flats to deeper water. I usually start in the morning, tossing topwaters. If that doesn’t work, switch to soft plastics.
West Matagorda Bay
GOOD. 83 degrees. Unchanged. Wading remains to be the best method to beat the heat. Sand and grass shorelines along this side of the bay have held scattered catches of trout on topwaters and soft plastics. Black drum are fair on blue crab around vegetation or structure. Redfish and trout are good on live bait and will be gravitating towards structure. Flounder are good on shrimp around the rocks.
Port O'Connor
GOOD. 83-84 degrees. Stable winds are providing excellent fishing opportunities with strong numbers of speckled trout over the mid-bay structure. Back Lakes airboat fishing for solid Redfish has also been excellent. Wade fishermen have had some great trips taking substantial Trout numbers and redfish near the shoreline as well.
Rockport
GOOD. 84-86 degrees. Redfish are good using topwaters in black or white/red color in the bay. Trout are good on shrimp under a popping cork and are found around the shoreline. Flounder are good on mullet around the piers and Rockport wall. Black drum are fair and found around grass beds- blue crab or shrimp are best baits.
Port Aransas
GOOD. 85 degrees. Redfish are good on shrimp under a popping cork, which will stimulate fish activity. Speckled Trout are good on shrimp, KWigglers ball tail, and top waters. Black drum are fair on soft plastics or crab and will most likely be in the deep water transitions.
Corpus Christi
GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Speckled trout is plentiful in the surf and best on shrimp. Sunset Lake and Bob Hall Pier are two great spots for redfish, trout, pompano, jacks, black drum, and flounder. If the surf is green, try live shrimp under a float. In stained water, use shrimp for drum and redfish. The Laguna flats are always a reliable area.
Baffin Bay
GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Large speckled trout are great here and best on live bait or soft plastics. The northern end of Mother Lagoon in the shallow water is a great spot. The darker colors will perform best when the water is dirty. The flats have been holding good slot reds on the Eastside. Flounder are good on live bait or artificials around the rocks.
Port Mansfield
GOOD. 84 degrees. Good. Trout and Reds continue to be good. This week with the strong winds and the off-color water, you need to use kwiggler paddle tails, shrimp, and gulp under a popping cork. The east flats from the weather station to land cut are producing good numbers of trout and reds. The saucer and green island are also producing good numbers. Red snapper, kings, and ling are good when you can get out.
South Padre
GOOD. 85-86 degrees. Speckled trout are plentiful near the surf on spoons, MirrOlures, topwater plugs, and soft-plastic tails work best in the clear/green water. Specks won't be the only fish swimming in the surf during July, Spanish mackerel will also be prevalent. Fast-moving spoons and jigs will account for plenty, especially when a clear, clean tide moves against the sand.
Port Isabel
GOOD. 82-84 degrees. Snook are thick in the Brazos Santiago Pass and along the beachfront. Big trout are in the lower Laguna Madre. They can also be found in the shallow water in vegetation and are best on live baits. Redfish are along the shorelines. Sheepshead are good on mullet around rocks. Flounder are good on mullet. Jack crevalle are good on live mullet. Black drum are fair on blue crab over vegetation or around structure.
