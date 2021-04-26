Weimar was ranked No. 4 in this weeks Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 2A/1A softball poll.
Refugio was ranked No. 17 and Shiner was ranked 25th in 2A.
In Class 3A, Hallettsville was ranked No. 24 while in Class 4A El Campo was ranked seventh.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial was ranked No. 13 and Corpus Christi Carroll was ranked No. 19 in the poll.
