SAN MARCOS — For years, Hannah Fisbeck has waited to turn her dreams of hitting a walk-off home run into a reality.

The Weimar junior finally had the chance to do so during Game 3 of Weimar’s Class 2A Regional Final best-of-three series against Shiner.

After already having to fight back to win Game 2 13-7 just two hours earlier, the Ladycats found themselves down 3-2 in extra innings of Game 3.

With one out and runners on first and second in the eighth inning, Fisbeck got in the batters box hoping to at least tie the game.

“I walked up to the plate thinking, ‘Stay simple. Don’t try to hit the home run and be the game winning run. Just have a base hit to move the runners over and maybe score one,’” she said.

Her actions told a different story, as she smashed a ball over Texas State University’s Bobcat Softball Field for a three-run homer to claim a 5-3 win and send her team to the state tournament for the third straight year after a 2-1 series win over Shiner (30-7).

“It felt amazing,” Fisbeck said. “I’ve always dreamed about this as a little girl. It actually feels like a dream. I feel like none of this is real because I actually have dreamt about this in my sleep.”

"This was really big for her to come through and actually have a walk off, something she'll never forget," Weimar head coach Roger Maupin said about Fisbeck.

Weimar (37-7-1) advances to the state semifinal game in Austin on Tuesday at 4 p.m., where it will play Crawford at the University of Texas' Red & Charline McCombs Field.

"People don't realize how hard it is," Maupin said about advancing. "Just look at this series right here. It's so hard to get to state much less win state, much less do it three years in a row."

There was a moment where Weimar wasn't even sure it would be able to advance to a Game 3, much less the next round.

The Ladycats fell down 7-0 to Shiner in Game 2 after the Lady Comanches recorded 11 hits and seven RBIs off of starting pitcher Reagan Wick through the first four innings.

"(Maupin) said we have to have heart, and that is something that will definitely stay for me for the rest of my life, because you have to have heart in everything that you do," Wick said as to what her head coach told the team.

Following Maupin's speech, Weimar scored 13 unanswered runs, eight coming in the sixth inning to claim the win.

Weimar's Taylor Smith ended the game with a team-high three RBIs, while Paige Pavlu added two. Izzy Reeves hit the go-ahead RBI that scored Madison Luckey.

However, four of the Ladycats' runs came off of Shiner errors.

"We kind of lost composure defensively and made some mistakes," said Shiner head coach Jason Keller. "They took advantage of those mistakes and they came out and won Game 2."

Wick, a Colorado State commit, picked up the wins in both games, pitching a combined 15 innings.

"First game was a little rough, but I was able to handle it," Wick said. "Second game I was in my groove. I knew what I had to do to find the umpire strike zone and just pitch to their weaknesses."

In that second game, Weimar started off hot, getting back-to-back RBIs from Smith and Pavlu. Shiner scored the next three runs in the game, including one from Brinley Ramirez in the eighth inning, before Fisbeck walked it off.

Class 2A Regional Final

Game 2

Weimar 13, Shiner 7

Shiner 043 000 0 — 7 12 5

Weimar 000 508 X — 13 11 0

W: Reagan Wick. L: Addy Siegel. Highlights: (S) Addy Siegel 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R; Brinley Ramirez 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R; Callie Sevcik 1-for-3, RBI, R; Paeden Vincik 2-for-4, RBI (W) Taylor Smith 2-for-4, 3 RBI, R; Paige Pavlu 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Hannah Fisbeck 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R.

Game 3

Weimar 5, Shiner 3

Shiner 020 000 01 — 3 7 0

Weimar 200 000 03 — 5 7 2

W: Reagan Wick. L: Lauren Springfield. Highlights: (S) Kailey Boedeker 1-for-3, RBI, R; Rylee Vancura 2-for-4, R; Paedn Vincik 1-for-4, RBI; Briley Ramirez 2-for-4, R. (W) Reagan Wick 8 IP, 4 K, 7 H, 3 R; Hannah Fisbeck 1-for-3, 3 RBI, HR; Paige Pavlu 1-for-4, RBI, R; Taylor Smith 1-for-4, RBI, R; Reagan Wick 2-for-4, R. Records: Shiner 30-7, Weimar 37-7-1,