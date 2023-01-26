Being shut out 1-0 by Crawford in the 2022 state semifinals was undoubtedly disappointing for Weimar and head coach Roger Maupin.

Not only were the Ladycats one game away from making it to the state title game, but it was the second straight year they fell in the semifinals.

This season, Maupin knows it won’t be easy to make it back to state.

However, he is hoping the team can build momentum throughout the regular season and make a deep playoff run to avenge their last two losses in Austin.

“We’re going to win some. We’re going to lose some,” he said. “Our goal is to try to get into the playoffs, and then once we get into the playoffs, we try to take it a round at a time.”

The Ladycats will have to make this season’s run without a few key pieces from last year’s 32-7 squad.

Catcher Skylar Heger and shortstop Malarie Mican, who was named second team of the Victoria Advocate’s 2022 All-Area team, graduated.

“I expect some bumps in the road just learning because I’ve got some infielders that will probably go to the outfield and some outfielders that may end up in the infield,” Maupin said. “Then, whoever ends up behind the plate, that’s going to be a new position for them.”

“I’m going to definitely have to have some girls step up,” he added. “But we got our pitching back, so we’re excited about the pitching coming back, and we got some good upperclassmen returning.”

The Wildcats’ 2023 roster will field seven returning starters including senior Harper Price, senior utility player Paige Pavlu and senior pitcher Reagan Wick.

Maupin is expecting big things out of Wick, who as a sophomore made the Class 2A TCGA all-state team and was named MVP of the Advocate’s All-Area team.

Last season, she recorded 261 strikeouts, had an ERA of 1.204, held opponents to a .174 batting average, and ended the season with a 20-7 record.

“She’s been a dominant force for us for three years, and I don’t expect anything different,” Maupin said. “We just want her to be herself, do what she’s done for three years — nothing more, nothing less.”

However, for the first time in her high school career, the left-handed Wick won’t have Heger behind the plate.

“Skylar (Heger) did catch her first three years, so they kind of knew each other, and that’s going to be the big key, finding somebody to get behind the plate,” Maupin said.

One possible player that Maupin can see stepping into Heger’s role is Pavlu, who ended last season with 37 RBIs and a .306 batting average.

“She’s one that can play multiple positions,” he said. “She does also pitch for us. She can play middle infield corners, and she’s one possibility behind the plate catching.”

However Weimar’s roster shakes out, Maupin knows it will have to play its best when District 29-2A play rolls around.

Last season, Weimar finished second in district with a record of 10-2, two games behind Ganado.

“Our district does a good job of preparing us for the playoffs,” he said. “Our district is going to be tough just to get out of the district for teams this year, and then we’ll take it one game at a time once we hit the playoffs.”