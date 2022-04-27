CUERO — Weimar's Skylar Heger remembers what it felt like to play in last year's state tournament.

She also remembers what it took for the Ladycats to reach the state tournament for the first time in seven years.

“Going to state last year, that was big for us,” Heger said. “This year, we’re gonna have to work for it and know it’s not going to come easy for us.”

Heger put her best foot forward in Weimar’s 20-0, five-inning mercy-rule win over Yorktown in the Class 2A bi-district round Wednesday at Friends of Cuero Field.

The senior went 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and seven RBIs, four of which came on a grand slam in the second inning.

The Ladycats will face the winner of the Riviera-La Pryor game in the area round next week.

“She’s kind of gotten in a groove here the last couple of weeks,” said Weimar coach Roger Maupin. “Now is a good time to start peaking. She was looking for a specific pitch and, if it got in the zone, she was looking to get through it. That’s been our philosophy early in the count. They happened to give her a couple of pitches early in the count.”

Weimar (22-6) picked up 10 runs in each the first and second innings before intentionally leaving the bases to record outs.

The Ladycats scattered 10 hits and took advantage of 18 walks issued by the Kitty Kats (5-8).

Malarie Mican and Taylor Smith each notched a pair of RBIs, and Weimar had six different players record hits.

“We just had to be very patient,” Heger said. “I knew (Juliana Garza) wasn’t throwing strikes. I just had to be patient.”

Reagan Wick got the nod in the circle and turned in three innings of one-hit softball. She struck out seven in her outing.

Wick allowed the first hit of the game on a one-out single by Seely Metting in the third inning to put runners on first and second.

She responded by throwing a steady diet of fastballs for six consecutive strikes and back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

“It made me feel like I relaxed a little bit more. Maybe I thought I had it,” Wick said. “I knew after that hit I had to be able to come back and still pitch the same as I did in the first inning.”

For Weimar, the start of the playoffs is a new beginning.

The Ladycats were swept by eventual District 29-2A champion Ganado after beating the Maidens a year ago before making it to state.

Wednesday night was important for Weimar to set the tone for its playoff run.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Wick said. “Ganado put up great competition this year. We know that if we want to beat them, we have to work even harder now. It kind of put a fire back in us. We have to work for it again.”

Class 2A bi-district

Weimar 20, Yorktown 0

Yorktown 000 00 — 0 1 4

Weimar (10)(10)0 00 — 20 10 1

W: Reagan Wick. L: Juliana Garza. Highlights: (Y) Seely Metting 1-for-2; (W) Skylar Hegar 3-for-3, 7 RBI, 2 HR, Grand Slam; Kaelyn Williams 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 3 R; Malarie Mican 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Wick 2-for-2, 2 R, 1 RBI. Records: Yorktown 5-8, Weimar 22-6.