Weimar enters Monday's UIL Class 2A state golf tournament playing some of its best golf of the season.
“Our guys have been playing good golf for the last three tournaments,” said Weimar head coach Cory Morrison. “We’re pretty consistent, I have a couple of guys that can get low and I got a few other guys who are just steady golfers.”
Among Morrison’s players who have shot low scores is senior Hudson Ervin, who won the regional tournament in Corpus Christi with a score of 165 across two days.
Ervin’s regional individual win is part of Weimar’s team success.
Ervin is making his first appearance in the state tournament, but believes his experience at the regional tournament the previous three years will help him keep the nerves at bay.
“After playing at regionals the last three years after I get done with hole No. 1 all the nerves go away,” Ervin said. “Walking to the hole No. 2 tee box it’s like I’m out there playing golf with a bunch of buddies on the weekend.”
Weimar will begin teeing off at 9:10 a.m. Monday on the 10th tee at the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin.
As a team Weimar finished second to qualify for the state tournament, 20 strokes ahead of third-place Schulenburg.
Morrison and Ervin believe part of Weimar's success is due to this group of golfers doing not just golf, but everything together.
Ervin, Dillon Stech, Camden Morrison, Brady Henke and Weston Pavlik are the five that will tee off for Weimar in the state tournament.
They also play football and baseball together and believe that the camaraderie they have off the course only makes them better.
“There’s a lot of confidence with us, all five of us play baseball, we all feel really good,” Ervin said. “It makes it easier having those guys who I play with all the time right there.”
Ervin’s individual regional title came at the expense of Yorktown’s sophomore Cameron Willis. Willis finished the regional tournament with a two-day score of 166, just one stroke shy of Ervin.
While Willis does not get the regional champion distinction, he will be heading to the state tournament with confidence.
“I think that right now I’m playing my best,” Willis said. “I like when someone who’s with me in the leaderboard is in my group so I can go shot for shot with them.”
Some of that confidence can be attributed to Willis’ experience on the state championship stage. Last season, as a freshman, Willis was part of the Yorktown team that qualified for the state tournament.
Willis is disappointed to not be playing in Austin alongside his teammates, but believes some of the pressure may be off playing as an individual.
“It could be easier, I don’t have to worry about letting anyone down if I play poorly,” Willis said. “I’m just trying to get into the top 10 and consistently shoot low.”
Willis will tee off on the first tee at 8 a.m. Monday at the Lions course.
The Schulenburg team will begin teeing off at 8:10 a.m. Monday on the 10th tee at the Lions course.
In the Class 1A tournament, Moulton’s Kaddin Tesch will tee off on the No. 10 tee at 9 a.m. at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.