SHINER — Weimar has been through an extremely difficult week.
The school held a memorial service Thursday for Coach Doug Johnson, who died Monday from complications of COVID-19.
In addition, the Ladycats had to play five District 28-2A games this week, concluding with Friday night’s game at Shiner.
“It’s been tiring,” said junior Malarie Mican. “But having confidence in our team, we know we can put together a win.”
Mican scored a team-high 14 points to lead Weimar to a 37-29 win over the Lady Comanches.
Weimar (16-3) improved to 9-3 in district and clinched second place.
“I believe we can make a good run,” Mican said. “As long as we play together and run our offense and play good defense.”
Shiner (12-7, 7-4) has faced challenges of its own this season.
The Lady Comanches have been without senior Jenna Machacek, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament.
“It’s been a very tough year,” said senior Emma Herman. “We had a teammate who is also a senior, who we’ve played with for over 10 years and her senior year was taken away from her. She’s our inspiration so every game we play is for her.”
Weimar jumped out to a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter before the defenses tightened up.
“I’m really pleased,” said Weimar coach Cory Morrison. “We had a few breakdowns. We generally play man, but I felt the 1-3-1 gave us a better rebounding advantage. I wanted to make sure we kept them to one shot.”
Mican helped Weimar overcome Shiner’s zone by converting a trio of 3-pointers.
“It’s mostly working on your form,” she said, “keeping your elbow in and just having confidence.”
Skylar Heger added 10 points for Weimar, which will play Holland in the bi-district round.
“That’s kind of the key to us,” Morrison said. “If we can get defenses to loosen up, especially off our big girls — not even getting the ball to our big girls — it opens things up for rebounds.”
Herman scored 14 points for Shiner, which plays at Flatonia at 4 p.m. Saturday to determine the third and fourth seeds.
“I think both teams are very well coached and fundamentally sound,” said Shiner coach Ray Neal. “We just didn’t get shots to fall or get into a rhythm. They hit some big shots from the outside when they needed to and you’ve got to tip your hat to the better team.”
District 28-2A
Weimar 37, Shiner 29
Points: (W) Valerie Ramirez 7, Malarie Mican 14, Skylar Heger 10, Kennedy Koehn 4, Paige Pavlu 2. (S) Hallie Herman 2, Emma Herman 14, Kaleigh Knight 3, Jasmine Wright 1, Mallory Kalina 4, Isis Robinson 5.
Halftime: Weimar 25-20. 3-pointers: Mican 3, Ramirez, E. Herman, Robinson. Records: Weimar 16-3, 9-3; Shiner 12-7, 7-4. JV: Shiner 38-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.