Most area girls basketball teams held their spots in the last Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll of the season.
Weimar (21-9) was the lone team to drop, falling one spot from 23 to 24 in Class 2A. Schulenburg (22-12) is ranked No. 25.
In Class 4A, Beeville (30-2) is ranked No. 12.
Moulton (25-6) remained No. 13 in Class 1A.
In the boys rankings, Flatonia (30-4) remained No. 7 in Class 2A entering the last week of the season.
In the private school girls rankings, Hallettsville Sacred Heart (21-5) is No. 1 while Shiner St. Paul (17-8) is No. 2.
