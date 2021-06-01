AUSTIN — Reagan Wick did what she's done all year for Weimar, she struck out opponents.
Playing Stamford in the Class 2A State Semifinals at Red & Charline McCombs Field, Wick, a sophomore pitcher, delivered another complete game, 11-strikeout performance, giving up one run.
But that one run proved the decider as Weimar struggled to hit against University of Texas commit Citlaly Gutierrez, who pitched a two-hitter complete game shutout to beat Weimar 1-0 and send the Lady Bulldogs into the state final.
"We were down 1-0, and all year we've come back," said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. "It just happened tonight they made the plays. It's just different when you get here, cause when you get here everybody's good."
The game came down to two plays, both in right field.
Savana Gonzales adjusted to catch a fly ball from Wick in the bottom of the first that could have scored shortstop Malarie Mican.
Then in the top of the second, Hannah Fisbeck could not adjust on a fly ball from Gonzales, allowing the ball to drop and driving in shortstop Laylonna Applin to put Stamford on top.
Applin and Gonzales both singled in the top of the fourth, but Wick was able to strand both runners.
"They're a unique group, and we've always fought back," Maupin said. "We've never put our heads down. We never thought when we got behind that we'd get beat and that shows the character of the kids and the character of the group."
Weimar's offense was limited to two walks to Mican and another to third baseman Paige Pavlu through the first five innings.
Weimar threatened in the sixth inning as second baseman Kerin Cernoch singled for Weimar's first hit of the night, and Mican bunted to put two on with nobody out.
But Stamford escaped the inning after catcher Skylar Heger hit into a double play, and Wick struck out to end the inning.
"She's about the fastest pitcher we've seen, but we needed to realize she's not as fast as we thought on our hitting," Wick said. "We've got to know where to hit our cuts. We did good, but we've just got to try harder next year."
Wick struck out three batters in the top of the seventh to keep it a one-run game, but Weimar went three up, three down in the bottom half, falling short of reaching its seventh state title game in school history.
"This is a place you want to be," Wick said. "From the beginning everybody was saying Weimar's going to state, this is their year to go to state, and they were right. We made it here. We've just got to prepare for next year and the years to come. We know we can get here. We know we're capable of it, and we know we can do it."
Weimar graduates five seniors from its current squad but returns the majority of its lineup, showing promise that Weimar can reload next year and in years to come.
"I told them, 'You proved you can compete with anybody in the state of Texas,'" Maupin said. "It's just when you get here it comes down to one or two plays. That's what happens when you come to the state tournament cause everybody's going to be good. Enjoy it. Enjoy the moment. It's very difficult to get here, and it's even more difficult to win it. Lesson learned. Their character has nothing to do with us losing. We just happened to get beat today."
CLASS 2A State Semifinal
Stamford 1, Weimar 0
STA: 010 000 0 - 1 5 1
WEI: 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
W: Citlaly Gutierrez; L: Reagan Wick
Highlights: (W) Reagan Wick 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 11 K; Kerin Cernoch 1-for-3; Malarie Mican 1-for-1, 2 BB; (S) Citlaly Gutierrez 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K, 1-for-3; Laylonna Applin 2-for-3, R; Savana Gonzales 2-for-3, RBI, 2B; Records: Weimar 40-2; Stamford 31-5
