GANADO — Win or lose, a team from the Crossroads is going to the Class 2A State Softball Tournament in Austin.
On one side is Weimar, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A, seeking its sixth state title in school history.
On the other is Ganado, a district foe that has surged in the playoffs to reach its first regional final in school history.
“We played them in district, but we know they’ve progressed just like we have,” said Weimar sophomore Reagan Wick. “It’s basically a fresh start once we play them this series. Our goal is to prepare like it’s a brand new team.”
Weimar (38-1) has been on a mission.
The Ladycats came into 2021 motivated, going 12-0 in District 29-2A, averaging 11 runs a game and shutting out opponents 20 times.
As a result, Weimar has been ranked in the top four of the Texas Girls Coaches Association Poll all season.
“It’s always been a dream to get to the state tournament,” said Weimar senior Kerin Cernoch. “I’ve looked at coach (Roger) Maupin’s rings and I’ve always said ‘I really want one of those, I want to be a part of that.’ So to have a chance to take this next step and get to Austin is amazing.”
A young team overall, Weimar has ridden the success of sophomore pitchers Wick and Paige Pavlu.
Getting their first taste of postseason softball, both have helped Weimar earn sweeps of Falls City, Sabinal, Three Rivers and Thrall to reach the regional finals for the 13th time in school history.
“I wouldn’t say it’s been stressful, but it’s been hard,” Wick said. “You go from preseason to district and you get a feel of everything. But once you get into the playoffs, that level keeps getting higher and higher and you have to keep up. Especially once you get this far in.”
On offense, Cernoch, the leadoff hitter, has gotten at least one hit in every playoff game, while juniors Skylar Hegar and Malarie Mican and freshman Hannah Fisbeck have each provided offense throughout the postseason run.
Weimar overcame a comeback attempt by Thrall in the regional semifinals to win Game 2, 7-6, but that appears to be a wakeup call for the Ladycats.
”We’re looking at district as a different season, this is our third season,” Maupin said. “Everyone who gets this far is playing really well and playing at a high level, so we have to be ready for that. On any given day someone can beat you. They learned that and realized that when a team gives us their best shot we have to give them our best too.”
Coming back strong
Ganado (24-6) finds itself in unfamiliar and exciting territory.
After finishing third in District 29-2A, the Maidens swept Yorktown, Charlotte, Shiner and Bremond to advance to their first regional final in school history.
“At the beginning of the season we definitely didn’t work as together as we do now and our defense has definitely stepped up and improved, along with our hitting,” Ganado sophomore Macy Kolacny said. “From top to bottom the lineup all contributes.”
Weimar defeated Ganado 15-0 and 10-1 in the regular season, but the Maidens are undaunted by the past results, as the Maiden’s already swept Shiner after the Lady Comanches swept them in district.
“That was huge,” said Ganado head coach Monica Strube. “I think to them that was their World Series, cause they’ve always had this big name of Shiner and never been given the credit I think that our girls deserve.”
Kolacny and junior pitcher Kate Smith have either started or relieved in every playoff game, striking out 53 combined batters.
Freshman Bella Adrian, junior Cameryn Webernick and sophomore Ja’lai Foster have helped lead an offense averaging 10 runs per game in the playoffs.
“I just feel we’ve been strong lately, we’re still on the roll we’ve been on,” Smith said. “We’ve been strong, we’re still moving, we’re still playing, we’re still fighting through every game and just like the Shiner game it doesn’t matter what happened in district play. It’s all about right now.”
