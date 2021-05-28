Friday's Class Region IV-2A Final Game 2 between Weimar and Ganado has been postponed because of a tornado warning.
Weimar held an 8-0 lead over Ganado in the bottom of the fourth inning when a lightning delay went into effect. The weather worsened to a tornado warning, causing the postponement.
The game will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday in Weimar with the LadyCats up to bat in the bottom of the inning. Weimar had scored eight runs in the second and third innings of the game to take the lead.
A Game 2 win for Weimar would put the team in the Class 2A state semifinal.
(0) comments
