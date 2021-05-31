AUSTIN — The players on the Weimar softball team were 10, 11 years old when the Ladycats last reached the Class 2A State Tournament in 2014.
They grew up watching Weimar softball and now they have a chance to add to the Ladycats’ legacy as they face Stamford in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
“It feels great because at the beginning of the year everyone was saying this is our year to go,” said Weimar pitcher Reagan Wick. “It just feels so good that we’ve actually lived up to everything and everything everybody has said is true. We made it this far and I feel like we can go farther.”
Weimar (40-1) had expectations of getting to this point last season before the COVID-19 pandemic cut short all high school athletics.
Fielding a squad with only five seniors on the roster, the younger players have been forced to step up this season but all have met their expectations.
Sophomore pitchers Wick and Paige Pavlu have carried the Ladycats all season long.
Wick has gone 26-1 with 234 strikeouts and a 1.14 ERA, while Pavlu has gone 14-0, leading a defense that has limited opponents to 1.5 runs per game.
“You do your job as a team, give us a chance, we just want a chance to win,” said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. “The program helps us but they’ve got to understand in order for this to occur everybody’s got to do their job. Be disciplined at the plate, pitchers got to throw well. Defense got to play. We’re going to make mistakes, it’s just how we respond.”
Weimar’s offense has matched its defense as the Ladycats average 11 runs per game.
Wick and Pavlu add depth to a lineup that has gotten power hits from senior second baseman Kerin Cernoch, juniors catcher Skylar Heger and shortstop Malarie Mican, as well as freshman third baseman Hannah Fisbeck.
“This team is amazing,” Cernoch said. “We never let much get to us, we always make sure if we’re down we’re coming back. We’re scoring two runs, they score one, we’ll score two, and we just make sure that we’re always on top of our game.”
Weimar reached the state tournament with a sweep of Ganado in the Region IV-2A Final best-of-three series. The Ladycats rallied for a 10-9 win in Game 1 before run-ruling the Maidens 10-0 in five innings in Game 2.
Weimar’s only loss of the season was an 8-5 nine innings game to Needville in March.
“I just want to see the focus and determination we’ve had the whole district and playoff seasons,” Pavlu said. “Just to keep that up and hit the ball hard.”
Stamford (30-5) is playing in its first state tournament after sweeping Wink, Cisco, Forsan and Colorado in the playoffs to win Region I.
Starting pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez has a 0.50 ERA and 361 strikeouts in 31 starts for the Lady Bulldogs, while Brylee Strand, Jacelyn Bell, Laylonna Applin and Macy Detamore all are hitting over .400 on the season.
The Lady Bulldogs match Weimar on offense averaging 11 runs per game and have pitched 20 shutouts on the year.
The later start date affects Weimar’s routine heading in, Maupin said, but he wants nothing to change for the Ladycats.
“Same thing we’ve done all year,” Maupin said. “It ain’t got to be no different. We’re going to do what we do, be disciplined. We’ll figure out what kind of pitch they throw and we’ve seen everything, that’s why we go to bigger tournaments.”
Weimar is looking to advance to its seventh state title game in school history.
NOTE: Crawford and West Sabine play in the other semifinal game, a rematch from 2019. Crawford is the defending state champion after defeating Thorndale in the final.
