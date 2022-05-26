NAVASOTA — Weimar is headed to the state championship for the ninth time in school history.
On Thursday night, the Ladycats took game two, 2-1, to claim the Class 2A Regional Final series over Thorndale and advance to the state tournament.
“It never gets old,” said Weimar coach Roger Maupin. “We’ve been very fortunate to have a chance to make it. I’ve been very fortunate because I’ve made it four times in basketball. Every time, it's a new adventure.”
In the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Dogs loaded the bases with one out.
Weimar (32-6) escaped the inning with a diving catch by junior centerfielder Harper Price, leaving the go-ahead runs on base and punching its ticket to state.
“The centerfielder that caught that, she had an error last year in right field that led to the run that we got beat by,” Maupin said. “She’s been living with that, and that [catch] takes that away. She saved us.”
Junior pitcher and Colorado State commit Reagan Wick had a night in the circle, pitching the entirety of the game, recording 11 strikeouts and giving up one run. Thorndale’s freshman pitcher Karis Ginn pitched all game as well, striking out six.
“Reagan [Wick] did a really good job today of adjusting to the umpire,” Maupin said. “I thought he had a bigger strike zone than yesterday. She’s a competitor.”
The only scoring came in the third inning, when Thorndale struck first. An RBI single by Bailee Baker put the Lady Dogs on the board.
The Ladycats quickly responded, scoring both of their runs in the bottom of the inning.
Senior catcher Skylar Heger hit an RBI single to score Malarie Mican. Then, Paige Pavlu hit a single to allow Heger to run home and claim the lead.
The Ladycats await their semifinal opponent for the Class 2A state tournament at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin, which will be announced Sunday. The semifinals are scheduled for Tuesday.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINAL
Weimar 2, Thorndale 1
Weimar 002 000 0 — 2 4 0
Thorndale 001 000 0 — 1 8 0
W: Reagan Wick; L: Karis Ginn. Highlights: (W) Malarie Mican 1-for-3, 1 R; Skylar Heger 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Paige Pavlu 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Taylor Smith 1-for-3, 1 2B; (T) Garcia 3-for-4; Kelsey Kovar 2-for-4; Bailee Baker 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Emilee Baker 1-for-4; Raeghan Carlson 1-for-4. Records: Weimar 32-6; Thorndale 20-11-1.
