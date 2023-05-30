AUSTIN — Reagan Wick sported a pair of Ks in gold on her cheeks as she took the mound for the Class 2A state semifinal.

Wick began the ritual when Weimar entered the playoffs and it has served her well.

“I’ve done this for every game in the playoffs,” Wick said. “It gets me fired up.”

Wick pitched a five hitter and had eight strikeouts to lead the Ladycats to a 3-0 win over Crawford on Tuesday at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

The Ladycats improved to 39-6-1 by avenging last year’s semifinal loss to the Lady Pirates (34-3).

Weimar will play for a state championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Como-Pickton, 7-1 winner over Stamford on Tuesday.

“We were really hungry this year,” Wick said. “This was our third year here. We lost to them last year. We knew we had to come out and play our best. We were just ready for it.”

Weimar struggled at the plate in last year’s 1-0 loss, but struck quickly against Crawford starter Kenzie Jones.

Izzy Reeves led off with a double and moved to third when Wick reached second on a dropped fly ball. Reeves scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Smith, and Wick came home on a single by Paige Pavlu.

“Izzy came with a slash and a slash was really big,” said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. “She slashed it really well and sent the ball to right field. That kind of set the tone. That’s what we talked about. That leadoff set the tone. We put up a couple of runs and Reagan pitched really, really well.”

Weimar was able to add a run in the third inning when Pavlu walked and went to second on a single by Hannah Fisebeck. Courtesy runner Alazay Moreno scored on a single by Kylie Helmcamp.

“We were very focused at the plate,” Reeves said. “We really wanted it and we came through.”

The Ladycats did not have a hit and had only one baserunner in the final four innings.

But Wick made sure the lead stood up, allowing only one runner to reach third base.

"We went back and watched the film of them," she said. "We knew their weaknesses and their strengths and we were able to pitch to them."

Wick had much of her success with her changeup.

“I talked about it with Maupin,” Wick said. “It’s one of my best pitches, especially when it’s on. It’s one of my go-to pitches and I’m really glad it was on tonight.”

“It worked against them last year,” Maupin added. “They have a lot of power and swing really hard so we were trying to get them off tempo a little bit. I think 45 percent of her pitches were changeups, and it was really moving. The bottom started dropping out of it last week, and the same thing today. It was hard for them to hit.”

Weimar also played excellent defense behind Wick, committing only one error.

“Our defense played really well,” Maupin said. “Kylie (Helmcamp) had a lot of plays at third base, Chloe (Grifaldo) made some plays at second base and what about Izzy? Izzy ran down a couple of balls that if she lets hit, we’re in trouble. Kudos to our outfield, they did an awesome job.”

Weimar moved a win away from its sixth state championship and first since 2014.

“It’s not over until the end,” Maupin said. “If this doesn’t make them hungry. They don’t want to be the only group here that has never won it. Every other group that has come here has won it, and that’s a big burn for them. I sent them an email that said ‘we’re here to win it.’ We’re not just here to play.”