Weimar names Giddings' Griffin as AD/football coach

Wade Griffin was named Weimar's new athletic director and football coach on Tuesday.

 Contributed photo

Weimar is less than an hour’s drive from Giddings.

Wade Griffin will be making the short trip after being named the athletic director and head football coach at Weimar on Tuesday.

Weimar Superintendent Jon Wunderlich confirmed that Griffin would be replacing Ryan McIver, who resigned last month after four seasons at Weimar.

Griffin has been at Giddings for four seasons. He led the Buffaloes to a 28-20 record that included three playoff appearances, including two trips to the regional semifinals.

Giddings went 2-8 last season and had a 1-4 record in District 13-4A, Division II.

Griffin was previously a head coach at Fort Worth Brewer, Elgin and Brookshire Royal.

He has an overall head coaching record of 158-88.

Griffin also worked as the defensive coordinator at Georgetown and Round Rock Westwood, and was an assistant coach at Navarro College and Tenaha.

Weimar had a 2-8 record last season and went 0-4 in District 13-2A, Division I.

The Wildcats will compete in District 13-2A, Division I in the upcoming season against Schulenburg, Flatonia, Hearne, Holland, Thorndale and Thrall.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

