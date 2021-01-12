The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its Pre-Season Softball Poll for the 2021 season.
Weimar was ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A/1A level, the highest among ranking among area schools.
Shiner was ranked No. 4 among 2A/1A schools.
Karnes City was ranked No. 6 in Class 3A.
