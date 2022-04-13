WEIMAR — Jon Wunderlich had no idea when he became the baseball coach at Weimar that his teams would make six state tournament appearances and win five state championships.
Wunderlich also didn’t know that he would choose to remain in Weimar and become the high school principal and eventually the superintendent of the school district.
“When we showed up, you never know what your opportunities are going to bring,” Wunderlich said. “As the kids kept coming through, it was hard to leave. Opportunities were always there, but as our children were getting into school, we made a commitment that this was going to be our home and it was going to be their home and never looked back and never regretted it.”
Wunderlich had a chance to relive some of the special moments as 25 of his former players and coaches returned to Veterans Memorial Park Strickland Field to be honored before the Wildcats’ Tuesday night’s District 28-2A game against Flatonia.
Weimar made seven state tournament appearances, and won state titles in 1996, 1997, 2000, 2001 and 2003.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Lee Mueller, who played on the 1996-97 teams and coached the 2013 team. “You can’t put it into words. When you play and get the opportunities. That was the main reason I got into coaching was to have other players experience when I got to.”
Kenn Kasparek played on three state tournament teams and won two state titles before going on to pitch for a national championship team at Texas.
“The first thing that comes to mind is the spectacular teams we had,” said Kasparek, who works for Colorado Valley Communications in La Grange. “To come from a small community and go and do big things at a state level. We had some really special teams and really special runs that we made here. That will always stand out in my mind is making those bus trips to Austin and Round Rock for the state tournaments.”
Kasparek gives much of the credit to Wunderlich for preparing the team and keeping it on the right course.
“He was a communicator,” Kasparek said. “He was a guy who could motivate you and he could make you see a bigger part of the game than what it just was. I think that was the key to his success here. He didn’t just do it with one team or one season. It was a span of multiple years and multiple teams. I think the consistent part was his sort of outlook and perspective on the game.”
Wunderlich prefers to give credit to his players and their willingness to do whatever they had to do to win.
“We weren’t always the most talented group out there,” he said. “These young men grew up loving the sport and believing. Whenever I showed up in town, they bought in. They just followed whatever I said and they did it without question and we found a match, a relationship and a love that we both had a passion for the game and we believed in each other and it carried through even in tough times and down times we found a way to overcome.”
Flatonia rallies for win
Flatonia scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the seventh to pull out a 5-4 win.
The Bulldogs took advantage of a leadoff walk, three errors and a wild pitch.
Titan Targac picked up the win in relief of Dayton Cliffe.
Targac and Keyshaun Green each had two hits.
Hunter Price and Hudson Ervin each had two hits for the Wildcats.
District 28-2A
Flatonia 5, Weimar 4
Flatonia 000 210 2 – 5 8 0
Weimar 201 001 0 - 4 8 5
W: Titan Targac. L: Hunter Price. Highlights: (F) Keyshaun Green 2-for-3, Dayton Cliffe 1-for-3, 3B, R; Targac 2-for-3, R; Luke Law 1-for-3, 3B. (W) Brady Henke 1-for-2, 2B, R; Price 2-for-4, RBI; Hunter Ervin 2-for-3, RBI; Jagger Fishbeck 1-for-2. Records: Flatonia 9-7, 5-3; Weimar 10-8, 4-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.