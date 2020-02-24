EDNA – Refugio played one of its best halves of the season in its Class 2A bi-district game against Weimar.
Jordan Kelley scored 18 points and Antwaan Gross had 11 and the Bobcats went to the locker room with a 38-24 lead.
But the Wildcats responded with one their best efforts in the second half.
“Coach always tells us to keep pushing and fight through the difficult things,” said Weimar sophomore Joey Ramirez. “That’s what we do.”
The Wildcats trailed by double-digits until late in the third quarter before rallying for a 70-67 win Monday night at the Edna gym.
Weimar improved to 16-11 and moved into the area round against the Premont-La Villa winner.
“That’s why you play 20-odd ballgames and play a tough, competitive district schedule,” said Weimar coach David Wicke. “You get down. The game’s not over in the first quarter, and it’s not over in the second quarter. It’s not won or lost. You’ve got to keep fighting, and I couldn’t be more proud of our kids.”
The Wildcats began chipping away at the lead late in third quarter when they started having success with their trapping full-court press.
“We tried to press the whole time,” Wicke said. “We just did a better job of executing in the second half.”
The Wildcats tied the game at 58 on a three-point play by Jose Ramirez with 2:41 left in the fourth quarter, before Refugio (11-4) surged back ahead by five points.
“I thought we played well in the first half and kind of showed what we were capable of doing,” said Refugio coach Eli Boxell. “I don’t know if we got overconfident or comfortable and kind of slacked off a little bit in the second half, but we had lot of turnovers and got into foul trouble quickly, which obviously hurts at our level. There is not a whole lot of depth.”
Post Hayden LaFrance and Kelley, who had 22 points, fouled out and the Bobcats missed seven of their 16 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
“Hats off to Weimar, I thought their kids played hard,” Boxell said. “Bottom line is free throws are what lost this game. We missed a lot of free throws in the backstretch that could have extended the lead. We didn’t make those shots and they did.”
Weimar grabbed a 65-64 lead on a three-point play by Jose Ramirez on which Kelley fouled out with 1:04 left.
But the Bobcats regained the lead when Gross, who scored 24 points, hit the first of two free throws, and Thomas Keyes grabbed the rebound on the second and scored.
But Ke’Dedran Wilson made a 3-pointer, Dylerick Ellison-Ellis scored after a Refugio turnover, and the Bobcats missed a 3-pointer on their final possession.
“They did a real good job of run and jump and we didn’t do a very good job of moving without the basketball,” Boxell said. “I thought we did a good job in the first half. We have three good guards who can handle the ball. But when they double team, it’s hard to see. Our post players got caught standing and watching and not moving to the basketball.”
Ellison-Ellis scored 13 points, and Jose Ramirez added 12 for Weimar.
“At halftime, we talked about it and we just had to go harder than in the first half,” Joey Ramirez said. “It gives us confidence to keep fighting and never quit.”
Class 2A Bi-District
Weimar 70, Refugio 67
Points: (W) Joey Ramirez 30, Jose Ramirez 12, Dylerick Ellison-Ellis 13, Ke’Dedran Wilson 4, Brady Henke 5, Felix Sanchez 4, Reed Purdy 2. (R) Jordan Kelley 22, Colten Hesseltine 8, Caleb Hesseltine 2, Hayden LaFrance 9, Antwaan Gross 24, Thomas Keyes 2.
Halftime: Refugio 38-24. 3-pointers: Joey Ramirez 3, Wilson, Kelley 2, Gross 2, Colten Hesseltine. Records: Weimar 16-11; Refugio 11-4.
