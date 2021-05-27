GANADO — All of Ganado seemed to be out for Game 1 of the Region IV-2A Final.
Fans filled the bleachers and along the outfield fence in their trucks and chairs in hopes to see Ganado upset No. 2 ranked Weimar.
The Ladycats led 9-4 through five innings, but the Maidens rallied to tie the game going into the seventh.
Ultimately, Weimar catcher Skylar Heger had the go-ahead RBI single to score shortstop Malarie Mican, handing the Ladycats a 10-9 win and sending the series to Weimar for Game 2.
"We've been preparing for this for our whole season," Heger said. "We don't really have many games like this. But when we do, we come out, and we show them what we're made of, and we fight till the very end."
Weimar starting pitcher Reagan Wick went the distance for the Ladycats, striking out 12 over the full seven innings.
Macy Kolacny pitched all seven innings for Ganado, striking out one. Yet both offenses found life throughout the game.
Ganado took the first lead of the game with back-to-back RBI hits from right fielder Bella Adrian and second baseman Kate Smith to lead 4-0.
But Weimar answered right back, loading the bases and scoring a run on a bases loaded walk before senior second baseman Kerin Cernoch put the Ladycats ahead with a grand slam home run.
"It felt amazing," Cernoch said. "I've hit plenty of home runs, but that was my first grand slam. I just knew I was probably going to get a change up, so I just had to sit on it, and I did, felt the bat, and it was awesome."
Weimar scored nine unanswered runs to lead 9-4 going into the sixth.
But Ganado took advantage of an error in the sixth. Cernoch could not field the ball cleanly and allowed first baseman Jaxyn Bures to reach base with two outs.
That kickstarted the Maidens rally as they scored five runs on four hits and a walk, tying up the game with back-to-back two-RBI singles from catcher Cameryn Webernick and shortstop Ja'lai Foster.
"We're dedicated for each other, and we play for each other," Foster said. "We don't play for ourselves. We do it as a team. We just couldn't be scared, work one out at a time."
In the seventh, Heger put the Ladycats back on top with her RBI single, but Weimar left three runners on base as Kolacny pitched out of a bases loaded situation.
Smith reached base on an error, but Wick picked up her 11th and 12th strikeouts to give Weimar the 10-9 win in Game 1.
"You have to give it to Ganado. They came back, put the ball in play, made us make defensive plays, kept the pressure on us," said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. "This is for going for state. This is what it should be, like this."
The series heads to Weimar for Game 2 of the best-of-three series. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
"I'm proud of the fight my girls had," said Ganado head coach Monica Strube. "Weimar played a good game. We played a good game. Unfortunately, it didn't fall our way. That has nothing to do with the way we played. I thought we did a great job. We battled. We never set down. I can't ask for me. We can come out with that fire tomorrow and hopefully go back and get them."
Class 2A, Regional Final
Weimar 10, Ganado 9
WEI: 000 531 1 - 10 14 2
GAN: 004 005 0 - 9 11 0
W: Reagan Wick; L: Macy Kolacny
Highlights: (W) Reagan Wick 7.0 IP, 9 R, 11 H, 1 BB, 12 K, 2-for-4, RBI, 2B, BB; Kerin Cornoch 3-for-5, Grand Slam HR, 6 RBI, R; Paige Pavlu 3-for-4, 2 R, 3B, BB; Skylar Heger 2-for-3, RBI, 2 BB; (G) Macy Kolacny 7.0 IP, 10 R, 14 H, 10 BB, 1 K; Cameryn Webernick 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Bella Adrian 2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Ja'lai Foster 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Kate Smith 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Chloe Gresham 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R. Records: Weimar 39-1; Ganado 24-7
