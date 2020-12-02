Weimar is ranked in both the Class 2A boys and girls Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 on the boys side and Schulenberg is ranked no. 15 in Class 2A.
On the Girls side, Weimar is ranked No. 25 and Yorktown is ranked No. 19 in Class 2A. Palacios is ranked No. 18 in Class 3A.
In private school rankings, Faith Academy is ranked No. 4 on the girlsside and Shiner St. Paul is ranked No. 6. In Class 3A, Hallettsville Sacred Heart is ranked No. 6.
On the boys side Faith Academy is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A and Shiner St. Paul is ranked No. 7.
