Weimar is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's preseason poll.
The Wildcats are the lone area team ranked in the poll.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, a District 29-5A opponent of Victoria East and Victoria West, is ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A poll.
Gregory-Portland from District 29-5A is ranked No. 10 in the poll.
The other teams ranked No. 1 are Lake Travis in Class 6A, Calallen in Class 4A, Malakoff in Class 3A, Garrison in Class 2A, and Dodd City in Class 1A.
