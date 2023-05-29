WEIMAR — Weimar had turned its attention to its Class 2A state semifinal game against Crawford by the time it gathered for a Memorial Day practice.

But the excitement over the Ladycats’ regional final series victory over Shiner was evident.

After dropping a 4-3 decision in Game 1, Weimar overcame a 7-0 deficit to capture a 13-7 win in Game 2, before walking off with a 5-3 win in the eighth inning of Game 3 on Hannah Fisbeck’s home run.

“It was an unbelievable feeling because you’re down 7-0 going into the fourth inning,” said senior Reagan Wick. “Just having the ability to come back. We knew we were a great hitting team. It was just unbelievable how much courage came out of us to score those 13 runs.”

Weimar (38-6-1) will be making its third straight appearance at the state tournament when it faces a semifinal rematch against defending state champion Crawford (34-2), which has also qualified for the state tournament three consecutive seasons, at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

“It’s actually amazing,” said senior Kylie Helmcamp. “Not many people get to have this feeling at all. It’s something that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

Crawford captured a 1-0 win over Weimar in last year’s semifinal. The game will feature a pitching rematch between Wick for the Ladycats and Kenzie Jones for the Lady Pirates.

“The team that wins is the team that’s the hottest and the team that doesn’t let the game be too big,” said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. “Whoever’s the hottest for two days. We had chances last year and never got the big hit. So to win it, somebody’s got to come up with the big hit.”

Fisbeck’s walk-off home run was one of many for the Ladycats in the regional final.

“We’re hitting way better than last year,” said senior Paige Pavlu. “Knowing that we had one of our best games of the season leading up to the state tournament all the momentum should carry over.”

Maupin hopes Weimar carries the momentum of the regional semifinal series win into the semifinal game.

“The short turnaround will be good for us,” he said. “We did get the tough game, so it’s still on our mind. They had a little bit of an easier round to get through. I think the girls are still excited about what happened.”

Weimar will be making its 10th appearance at the state tournament and has won five championships. Crawford will make its seventh trip to the state tournament and has won four titles.

“Just know that you really have to come out and compete,” Wick said. “These teams are just as good as you are because they’ve made it to the same place you’re at. You have to play with heart, that’s what we learned against Shiner. You have to play with heart in everything you do. Just go out and play like we know how to play.”

NOTES: Weimar will be the visiting team…The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Red & Charline McCombs Field.