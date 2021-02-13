Weimar softball had been in the midst of a 23-year playoff streak when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The Ladycats were 15-1-1 and finally had a full roster after basketball concluded, all but assuring another deep playoff run.
Despite the season’s cancelation, Weimar only lost two players and will begin 2021 reloaded and ranked No. 2 in Class 2A/1A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
“It’s something they’ve definitely earned, it’s not just something that’s been given to us,” said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. “We want to be one of the top teams in the state of Texas and with our tough district you’ve got to be able to play at that level.”
Weimar expects to ride the success of its pitchers this season.
The Ladycats return junior Malarie Mican — who led Weimar to the regional finals as a freshman — as well as sophomores Paige Pavlu and Reagan Wick, the latter being the first left handed pitcher in Weimar school history.
“If you have one really good pitcher, especially at the 2A level, you’re doing really good. Here I have a chance to have three,” Maupin said. “It’s exciting to have young girls like that who’re going to be really solid on the mound for us.”
Overall Weimar returns a veteran squad with five seniors and five juniors, many of whom can play multiple positions.
Maupin has used the preseason scrimmages to figure out what lineup will bring the most success for the Ladycats.
“Some of those sophomores I only got a limit of what they could do last year,” Maupin said. “It’s going to be exciting to see where they gel and what work they decide to do to have a starting spot or not.”
Weimar opens its season at Rice on Feb. 15.
Written by Peter L. Scamardo II
Shiner has high expectations with large senior classShiner was just finding its groove when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
The Lady Comanches were on a roll and had high aspirations for the rest of the season.
“It was really disappointing because we feel like we had three really solid seniors that had been very big contributors to our program,” said Shiner head coach Jason Keller. “They helped put the program on the map — going all the way back to when they were freshmen. Last year was a chance for them to go out on top and be the best of the best.”
Shiner is used to having success, having advanced to the UIL Class 2A state tournament 11 times and winning six state titles, most recently in 2016.
Keller expects this year’s No. 4 ranked team to be no different as they return 12 players from last year, including eight seniors and seven starters.
“With everything that has happened over this past year, it’s really set us and everyone back. There’s so many distractions and the biggest thing is just finding a way to get better everyday,” Keller said. “If we do that we know we will be really good, this is a fundamentally sound team and if we can continue to get better we’re going to be just fine in district and just fine in playoffs.”
The Lady Comanches expect to have a high powered offense, but know they will have a lot to replace with the graduation of pitcher Cameron Cowan and catcher Delaney Rainosek.
“We’ve had to rethink what is going to be our bread and butter for this year,” Keller said. “We return 90% of our offense but lose 95% of our pitching. So we are going to have to rely on offense a lot to pull us through some games where we may be struggling in the circle or defensively. But we have the firepower to do that.”
Shiner will compete against Weimar, Schulenburg, Ganado, Flatonia, Louise and Moulton in District 28-2A.
“There’s a lot of unknowns in this district,” Keller said. “There’s a lot of new faces. But Schulenburg has had really good teams in the past, Ganado always brings some athletes to the plate and of course everyone know Weimar’s history and success with softball. It’s going to be a dogfight and we have to make sure to take care of ourselves so we get one of those top four spots in the end.”
Written by Tyler Tyre
First-year head coach continuing Karnes City legacyWhen John Blair was told about the opening at Karnes City, he didn’t know where Karnes City was.
He didn’t know about the team’s 14 playoff appearances or that in 2019 the Lady Badgers made their first trip to the regional quarterfinals.
Regardless, Blair was won over by the coaching staff and the opportunity to add to the program’s legacy and made the move to South Texas.
“I’ve always felt softball gets better the farther south you go and it’s always been a goal of mine to become a head coach down in this area,” Blair said. “I’m excited about being here and working with the kids we have here in Karnes City.”
Blair brings with him 25 years of coaching experience — eight years at Burk Burnett and 17 at Vernon College — and will start his 26th year leading a Lady Badgers squad ranked No. 6 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Preseason Softball Poll for Class 3A.
Karnes City went 15-3 in 2020 before the season was cut short and return a junior heavy class full of experience, highlighted by Reagan Johnson, a verbal commit to the University of Arkansas.
“It’s a process where we have to learn about each other,” Blair said. “I have to learn about them, they have to learn about me. I did get to know a lot of the girls before we started softball through athletics.”
Blair will be shorthanded until the end of basketball season, but in the meantime he is not putting pressure on his girls because of the preseason ranking.
“We still have to play this season and anything we get we’ve got to earn it, it’s not going to be given to us,” Blair said.
“It feels good knowing that you’re coming into a program that has that kind of respect from last year, but we’ll definitely have to put in the work and earn to stay in that ranking.”
Written by Peter L. Scamardo II
