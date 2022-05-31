AUSTIN — Weimar just wanted a chance.
The Ladycats got their chance with bases loaded in the sixth inning and two runners on in the seventh, trailing Crawford by a run in each frame during Wednesday’s Class 2A state semifinal at Red & Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas.
Weimar went a combined 0-for-4 at the plate with runners in scoring position during that time and lost 1-0 to the Lady Pirates.
“That’s why it’s so hard to win it all,” said Weimar coach Roger Maupin. “That’s why you’ve gotta respect the ones that do it because it’s not easy to get here, and it’s very difficult to win when you get here.”
Crawford (28-2) advances to Wednesday’s championship game where it will face the winner of the Lovelady-Stamford game.
It’s the second consecutive season in which Weimar (31-7) suffered a 1-0 loss in the state semifinals to close its season. Stamford got the better of Weimar last year.
“It’s really hard because you do everything you can do, and sometimes it’s not enough,” said junior pitcher Reagan Wick. “You work your hardest in everything you do, and then you come up short. It really breaks your heart.”
The Ladycats mustered two hits off Crawford ace Kenzie Jones with singles from Skylar Heger and Wick in the first and second innings, respectively.
Weimar was also unable to capitalize on three errors by the Lady Pirates.
“It sucks,” Heger said. “You do everything you can, and like Reagan said, sometimes it’s not enough.”
Kylie Ray’s leadoff double and a sacrifice bunt by pitcher Jones set up a two-out, RBI single for Haley Holmes in the fourth inning.
It was the Lady Pirates’ best scoring opportunity after London Minnix’s leadoff double in the first inning.
“I thought we did a good job holding them on defense,” said senior Malarie Mican. “But we needed to execute at the plate.”
Wick went on to retire nine of the next 10 batters she faced after allowing the first batter of the game to reach base.
The left-hander knew she had to respond to keep the game within reach for her team.
“You can’t let that one run get to you because in the state tournament, you’re playing tough teams,” Wick said. “You’re probably not holding them to zero runs. They’re going to score. You have to come back better.”
The Colorado State commit threw 26 of her 32 pitches in the first three innings for strikes. Of Wick’s 88 pitches, 62 were strikes.
She finished with five strikeouts through six innings pitched.
Wick started the 2021 semifinal game against Stamford and delivered a similar performance.
“That tells you how good she is,” Maupin said. “She just goes after it. It doesn’t matter the situation, she’s going to step up.”
Class 2A Semifinal
Crawford 1, Weimar 0
Weimar 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Crawford 000 100 X — 1 5 3
W: Kenzie Jones (27-2) L: Reagan Wick (18-7). Highlights: (W) Skylar Heger 1-for-3; Reagan Wick 1-for-3, 6 IP, 7 K, 2 BB; (C) London Minnix 2-for-2; Haley Holmes 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Records: Weimar 31-7; Crawford 28-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.