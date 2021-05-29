WEIMAR — It took an extra day but Weimar did not miss its opportunity.
A lightning delay that turned into a tornado warning postponed Game 2 of the Region IV-2A Final till Saturday afternoon with Weimar leading Ganado 8-0.
Yet the LadyCats did not let momentum slip away as second baseman Kerin Cernoch hit a walk-off RBI single to run-rule the Maidens 10-0 in five innings, sending Weimar to its eighth state tournament and first since 2014.
"It means everything," Cernoch said. "I've always talked about it since I was little and now that I'm finally getting there it's so great. As soon as they put that pitcher in, I knew I was going to hit her hard and take us all the way to state."
Weimar won Game 1 of the best-of-three series 10-9 on Thursday — the most runs given up in one game for the LadyCats — but Game 2 was another matter.
Pitcher Paige Pavlu started on the mound for Weimar, but she and Reagan Wick rotated throughout the game depending on certain situations. The two pitched a combined one-hitter and allowed only five base runners all game.
Wick struck out all seven batters she faced.
"The key was to remember that it's 0-0, that they can come back at any moment and we have to be prepared for everything," Wick said. "They're going to fight just as hard as we are to win this because they want to get there just as bad as we do."
Pitcher Macy Kolacny started for Ganado for the second straight game, but after a scoreless first inning allowed an eight-run second that put Weimar in front.
Jalyn Montgomery opened the scoring with a sac-fly RBI, but Cernoch's two-run double kickstarted what turned into six straight two-out hits, putting Weimar up 8-0.
Kolacny stranded a pair of runners in the third, keeping the game 8-0, but the weather delay occurred before the bottom of the fourth could start, pushing the game to Saturday afternoon.
"I gave them an example of basketball," said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. "We're up 19 at half and we lose in overtime. It's still a game. We haven't won yet. They came back on us twice two days ago, so they can do it again."
Wick added an RBI double in the fourth to put Weimar up 9-0, but Ganado threatened to extend the game in the top of the fifth.
Third baseman Chloe Greshman singled for Ganado's first hit of the day and left fielder Taylor Ortiz reached on an outfield error to put runners in scoring position. But Pavlu got a strikeout of catcher Cameryn Webernick to strand both runners and Cernoch ended the game in the bottom of the inning.
"I think everybody's heart just dropped knowing we were going to state," Pavlu said. "Knowing that I started pitching today means a lot cause it's something I've looked forward to growing up ever since I started pitching."
With the loss, Ganado's historic season ends in the regional final for the first time in school history.
"Oh it's very exciting," said Ganado head coach Monica Strube. "It's only going to get better from here. They have absolutely nothing to hang their heads on. Everything they've done this year has proved above and beyond what anyone thought they were going to do. So It's exciting. Even though this is the end, it's a hell of an end."
With only two seniors graduating, Ganado remains confident another deep playoff run is in store in future seasons.
"Being a freshman and coming in and having these older kids be like family to you, we found out how to work together to win games," Gresham said. "Just really becoming a family, just playing like we know how we know to play together."
Weimar waits to see who they will face in the Class 2A State Semifinals but will be aiming to reach their sixth state final in school history.
The semifinals will be played at 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Class 2A, Regional Final
Game 2
Weimar 10, Ganado 0
GAN: 000 00 - 0 1 1
WEI: 080 11 - 10 13 2
W: Paige Pavlu; L: Macy Kolacny
Highlights: (W) Paige Pavlu 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 2B; Reagan Wick 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 3-for-3, 2 RBI, R, 2B; Kerin Cernoch 2-for-4, 3 RBI, R, 2B; Emily Elstner 2-for-2, R, 2 BB; (G) Macy Kolacny 4.0 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 3 BB, 3 K; Kate Smith 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 K, 0-for-1, BB; Chloe Gresham 1-for-2; Records: Weimar 40-1; Ganado 24-8
