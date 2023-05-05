Derek Rees could not have picked a more opportune time to hit his first varsity home run.
Rees’ solo home run put Weimar on the scoreboard, and the Wildcats went on to an 8-3 Game 1 Class 2A bi-district win over Falls City on Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
Weimar improved to 11-14 and will attempt to wrap up the series in Game 2 at 10 a.m. Saturday in Goliad. If Falls City (21-4-1) wins, Game 3 will follow Game 2.
Rees hit a two-strike pitch over the left-field fence in the second inning.
“It was a really good feeling,” Rees said. “When I first hit it, I didn’t even know it was going over. It just shocked me. I’ve hit other ones that haven’t gone that far.”
The Beavers tied the game in the third inning on a triple by Braylon Johnson and a double by Breiten Ramsey.
But the Wildcats scored four runs when they sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third and pitcher Brady Henke took over.
“I knew their leadoff hitter was really good and I knew they liked to bunt the ball a lot and put pressure on teams,” Henke said. “My main focus was just to throw strikes and make sure their backs were against the wall the whole time and not mine.”
Rees had three hits and scored three runs for Weimar, which added three runs in the fifth inning.
“Hey, I don’t care when they get hot as long as they get hot,” said Weimar head coach Colton Maiorka. “That was huge. He’s bounced around in the lineup and he’s productive when we need him.”
Johnson had three hits and Ayden Gates had two for the Beavers, who added two runs in the fifth.
But Henke, who struck out eight and walked two, retired six of the final eight hitters he faced.
“He’s our guy,” Maiorka said. “We were going to get what we could out of him. He did a great job tonight. He battled to stay in counts and he was the dude for us.”
Henke credited the competition the Wildcats faced in district to having them ready for the postseason.
“Our record doesn’t reflect how good our team is at all,” he said. “We have two top 10 teams in our district and our record doesn’t show how well we played with them at all. That just shows what playing good baseball and good energy will get you.”
The Beavers had seven hits, including three by Johnson and two by Ayden Gates, but hurt themselves by issuing seven walks and with some miscues in the field.
“We gave them too many,” said Falls City head coach Will Gates. “A couple of errors. You can’t do that against a good team. I just told them some of the teams we play in our district, that’s good enough. We can’t make errors against a good team like that.”
Class 2A Bi-District
Weimar 8, Falls City 3
Falls City 001 020 0 — 3 7 2
Weimar 014 030 x — 8 9 1
W: Brady Henke. L: Ayden Gates. Highlights: (FC) Braylon Johnson 3-for-4, 3B, 2 R; Gates 2-for-4, RBI. (W) Derek Rees 3-for-4, solo HR, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Henke 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Hudson Ervin 1-for-3, 3B, R, RBI. Records: Falls City 21-4-1; Weimar 11-14. Note: Weimar leads series 1-0.