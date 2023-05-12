Weimar is trying to do something its baseball team hasn’t been able to accomplish in eight years — advance to the regional quarterfinal round.

The Wildcats are just one win away from making that possible after Friday afternoon’s 7-3 Game 1 win over Skidmore-Tynan in the Class 2A Area round best-of-three series at Victoria Riverside Stadium.

“Anytime you can take Game 1 it brings momentum into the next game, so it’s huge to win the first game of the series because now the pressure is all on those guys,” said Weimar head coach Colton Maiorka.

“The big one is always the first one,” said winning pitcher Brady Henke. “That we could come out on top today, that’s big for the series and that keeps us with momentum going into tomorrow.”

Game 2 is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Stadium. If necessary, Game 3 would immediately follow.

Henke pitched a full seven innings on Friday, throwing seven strikeouts and giving up five hits.

“I think I did good,” Henke said. “I think I pounded the zone really well and I mixed in three pitches really good today, and I think I just had my stuff.”

He started off the game throwing two strikeouts in the first inning. On the offensive side, he finished the game going 1-for-3 with a run.

"I think we did a good job of hunting fastballs today and hitting them early in the count," Henke said. "We were just aggressive when you hit the ball hard."

One of the hardest hit balls of the game came from Weimar junior Weston Pavlik.

After already being up 4-3 after three innings, Pavlik blasted a ball into deep center field for a triple which, scored Henke and Hudson Ervin.

“I think it was real big for us,” Pavlik said about his triple. “It gave us a lot of momentum to finish off the game and finish strong.”

Henke did just that for the Wildcats on the mound, allowing just one hit from the Bobcats over the final three innings.

"When we get a Game 1 I always want (Henke) to throw," Maiorka said. "He can go the distance. He a four-year starter, and he's a dude for us."

Maiorka wants a repeat performance from his team in Game 2.

"Same thing as Game 1," he said. "We have to get those sticks going, throw strikes on the mound, so that's the strategy."

Class 2A Area

Game 1

Weimar 7, Skidmore-Tynan 3

Weimar: 112 201 X — 7 8 2

Skidmore-Tynan: 021 000 0 — 3 5 2

W: Brady Henke. L: Sonny Maan. Highlights: (W) Wyatt Lacina 2-for-4, 2 R; Hudson Ervin 1-for-2, 2 R; Weston Pavlik 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Derek Rees 2-for-4, RBI; (ST) Denhem Cheek 1-for-3, RBI, R; Dallan Cheek 1-for-3, R, RBI; Robert Heusch 1-for-3, RBI; Records: Weimar 13-15, Skidmore-Tynan 18-7.