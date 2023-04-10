GANADO — Reagan Wick had four days to think about how she would pitch Chloe Grisham.
Ganado had runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, when Thursday’s Weimar-Ganado game was suspended by rain.
“I was really glad that we did have two outs, especially coming from the rain,” Wick said. “It was very difficult. We had faced this batter and we knew what we were going to throw her and I was very confident.”
Wick was able to get the out and the No. 5 Ladycats went on to a 4-1 win over the No. 3 Maidens on Monday night at the Ganado softball field.
Weimar improved to 24-5-1 and took over sole possession of first place in District 29-2A with a 9-1 record. Ganado dropped to 24-5-2 overall and 8-2 in district.
“She’d been thinking for four days about what the situation was, but Reagan was the same way,” said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. “She’d been thinking about what she wanted to do. Reagan threw a great pitch and got us out of the jam.”
Ganado took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Jaxyn Bures singled and came around to score on a ground out by Madi Weempe.
“Thursday, I thought the girls came out firing,” said Ganado head coach Jordin Jones. “They were itching to play. They kept coming into my classroom asking if we were going to play. Today, they were still itching at it and we had more runners on in this game than the last two times we played them.”
Weimar took the lead in the third when Chloe Pavlu drew a two-out walk and came around to score on a triple by Izzy Reeves, who scored on an errant throw to third base.
The Ladycats added a pair of runs in the fifth on a bases-loaded single by Wick.
“Coming back here, I knew that we needed to keep it simple and not worry about it,” Reeves said. “No need to work ourselves up. We just needed to keep it simple and read the batters and play our defense and how we know how to play.”
Macy Kolacny had three hits for the Maidens, who out-hit Weimar 7-4.
But Wick, who had eight strikeouts, stranded eight runners.
“I block it out,” Wick said. “I actually can’t hear the crowd. I throw my pitches like I know they can work. If you let it affect you, you’re not going to throw well. My perspective is just to focus on the batter and my defense will back me up and just not worry about the batters on base.”
Weimar put itself in position to wrap up the district championship, while Ganado will play Shiner on Friday in a likely battle for second place.
“Give Reagan credit. She’s good,” Jones said. “I was super proud of how we battled at the plate”
District 29-2A
Weimar 4, Ganado 1
Weimar 002 020 0 — 4 4 1
Ganado 010 000 0 — 1 7 1
W: Reagan Wick. L: Macy Kolacny. Highlights: (W) Wick 7 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Izzy Reeves 2-for-4, 3B, R, RBI. (G) Kolacny 3-for-4, Jaxyn Bures 2-for-3, R. Records: Weimar 24-5-1, 9-1; Ganado 24-5-2, 8-2.
