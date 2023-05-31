AUSTIN — Paige Pavlu had a singular thought as she walked to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Como-Pickton pitcher Mattison Buster, a Louisiana Tech signee, had intentionally walked Taylor Smith for the second time and Pavlu knew her opportunity was at hand.

“It was their mistake,” Pavlu said. “I knew I was ready for it. It’s something that I’ve dreamt about. I’ve been hitting good the whole tournament, and I knew it was their mistake to bring a senior up to the plate.”

Pavlu responded by driving a ball off the wall in left field to bring home Izzy Reeves with the winning run in the Ladycats’ 4-3 Class 2A state final win on Wednesday night at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

Weimar (40-4-1) claimed its sixth state championship and first since 2014 in its 10th trip to the state tournament.

The Ladycats had been to the state tournament the previous two years only to go home without a trophy.

“We made some adjustments at the plate,” said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. “It paid off in the end. I told Paige, ‘She just got to you…this is your dream, go make your dream come true.’”

Pavlu, who was named the MVP of the championship game, flied out to center field, was intentionally walked, and reached on a fielder’s choice in her previous at-bats.

Weimar vs. Como-Pickton softball state championship Weimar's Paige Pavlu receives the Class 2A State Championship MVP from UIL Wednesday in Austin.

The count went to 1-2 before Pavlu hit a fastball that carried over the head of left-fielder Saylor Smith.

“The only thing I was telling myself was to foul it off until I got my pitch,” Pavlu said. “I scooted up to the plate and it was my pitch and I went with it.”

Weimar never led until Pavlu’s walk-off hit. The Eagles (38-3) scored a single run in the first and two runs in the third.

“I thought we were just going through the motions for the first two or three innings,” Maupin said. “I went back to what we talked about when we came back on Shiner.

"I told them, ‘Guys, you’re not playing with heart. You can’t just play. You’ve got to play at a high level. If you want to win this, we’ve got to play at a higher level than we’re playing at right now.”

Taylor Smith kept Weimar close with RBI doubles in the first and third innings.

“I was just telling myself — primary zone,” Smith said. “Do not swing at anything besides the primary zone. Don’t pull up on the ball. Just extension and push through the ball.”

Reagan Wick yielded eight hits and walked three batters — one intentionally — but was able to work her way out of trouble.

“It has been a very long week between last week against Shiner and coming and throwing yesterday,” said Wick, who had eight strikeouts. “I did my best and I did what I did for my team.”

Maupin praised Wick for stranding seven runners in scoring position.

“I give a lot to Reagan,” Maupin said. “She didn’t get frustrated, she kept pitching. She got some easy outs, got some pop outs and found some ways to make it happen.”

Weimar tied the game in the fifth when Chloe Grifaldo came home on an error, but Smith was thrown out at the plate attempting to score from second.

But Reeves, who was on base three times, singled with one out in the seventh and went to second on a wild pitch. After Wick fouled out, Taylor was sent to first base, setting the stage for Pavlu.

“It’s unbelievable,” Pavlu said. “Knowing that we had one goal in mind from the last two tournaments and we did it.”

Class 2A State Final

Weimar 4, Como-Pickton 3

Como-Pickton 102 000 0 — 3 8 2

Weimar 101 010 1 — 4 6 1

Two outs when winning run scored

W: Reagan Wick (33-3). L: Mattison Buster (35-2). Highlights: (CP) Buster 3-for-3 2 2B, RBI; Paisley Watkins 1-for-3, RBI; Maggie Brown 1-for-2, SB. (W) Paige Pavlu 1-for-3, game-winning RBI; Taylor Smith 2-for-2 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Izzy Reeves 2-for-3, 3 R; Chloe Grifaldo 1-for-2, R. Records: Como-Pickton 38-3. Weimar 40-6-1.