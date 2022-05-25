The Weimar Ladycats only need one more victory to get to the state tournament after defeating Thorndale 2-0 in Game 1 of the regional final series.
The 2022 UIL Texas Softball State Championships waits for nobody, and on Wednesday, Weimar took its first game of the regional final by storm. The Ladycats traveled 75 miles to Mumford for their final game series, against the Ladydogs, before potentially making their way to the state tournament.
Weimar head coach Roger Maupin said getting on the offensive early on was the game plan.
“We knew we needed to do it early,” Maupin said. “Runs are hard to come by. We’ve got good pitchers on both sides, and so that was kind of our focus.”
The Ladycats wasted no time getting on the scoreboard and building their momentum, with senior catcher Skyler Hegar hitting a double allowing senior shortstop Malarie Mican to run home.
Hegar said being one of the three seniors on the roster who lost to Thorndale four years ago in the playoffs added some extra pressure during her at-bats.
“It felt pretty good,” Hegar said. “I knew coming into this game I had to really focus because I’ve been struggling with hitting the ball, and whenever I got that double, it felt really good. (My) freshman year, we played (Thorndale) in the playoffs, and they run-ruled us pretty bad, so this felt really good to come out and hit the ball.”
Sophomore second baseman Hannah Fisbeck was right behind her, hitting a single to allow Hegar to also touch home plate.
Weimar was just as dominant in the outfield during the bottom of the first, leaving three Ladydogs on base and only allowing two hits off of six at-bats.
Thorndale was never able to answer, and following the first inning, their offensive momentum greatly slowed. The Ladydogs only had three more hits the rest of the ballgame.
There was also heavy action for Weimar in the pitching circle, with junior left-handed pitcher Reagan Wick pitching the entire contest and striking out seven Thorndale batters.
“My changeup I thought was working great tonight,” Wick said. “I was able to keep it low especially against Thorndale. They’re a really good hitting team and are able to really get through it … I don't think they’ve seen (a changeup) that slow.”
The Colorado State commit threw seven strikeouts compared to Thorndale Karis Ginn’s two.
“As you get farther into the playoffs, the teams get tougher and tougher,” Wick said. “To be able to bring out a few strikeouts means a lot.”
Weimar is seeking its ninth appearance in the state tournament, and also made it to state the previous year.
Maupin said his program isn’t resting on today’s win and will be hitting the cages and film room tomorrow morning to prepare for the rest of the series.
“(Thorndale) lost their first one last week, too, and they came back and won two,” Maupin said. “We understand that if we want to get to (state) we’ve got to focus on tomorrow, we can’t live today, today is done.”
First pitch of game 2 of the regional final series is set for 7 p.m., with a change of venue as the final game(s) of the series will be played in Navasota, Texas.
BOX SCORE:
CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINAL
Game 1
Weimar 2, Thorndale 0
Weimar 200 000 0 — 2 5 0
Thorndale 000 000 0 — 0 9 0
W: (W) Reagan Wick, 7 Ks, L: (T) Karis Ginn, 2 Ks. Highlights: (W) Malarie Mican 3-for-4, 3 1Bs, 1 run; Skylar Heger 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI; Hannah Fisbeck 1-for-3, 1 1B; Paige Pavlu 1-for-3, 1 2B; Wick 1-for-3, 1 2B; Kylie Helmcamp 1-for-3, 1 1B, (T) Emilee Baker 1-for-4 1 1B; Kelsey Kovar 1-for-3, 1 1B; Raeghan Carlson 1-for-3, 1 1B; Bailee Baker 2-for-3, 2 1Bs; 2 runs; Landri Martinka 1-for-3, 1 1B Records: Weimar 31-6; Thorndale 20-10-1.
