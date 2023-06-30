Weimar's Reagan Wick was selected as Pitcher of the Year on the Texas High School Coaches Association's Class 2A Super Elite Softball Team.
Wick, a senior, helped lead the Ladycats to the state tournament for the third straight season and their first state championship since 2014.
Wick, who has signed with Colorado State, had a 33-3 record with an 1.085 ERA, and had 361 strikeouts in 200 innings.
Wick was joined on the Super Elite team by Shiner juniors Rylee Vancura and Paeden Vincik. The Lady Comanches advanced to the regional finals.
Vancura hit .471 with 13 home runs and 13 doubles and 48 RBIs. Vancura scored 45 runs and stole 22 bases.
Vincik hit .415 with 12 home runs, 20 doubles and 61 RBIs.
El Campo senior Kate Bubela was selected to the Class 4A Super Elite team. The Ladybirds advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
Bubela, who has signed with North Carolina, hit .523 with 14 home runs, 15 doubles and 54 RBIs. She scored 56 runs and had 21 stolen bases.