WEIMAR — Weimar made the Class 2A state tournament in 2021 and 2022, but lost in the semifinals.

The Ladycats were determined not to let it happen again.

“We knew it was going to be really tough,” said senior pitcher Reagan Wick. “The past two seasons have been really tough to make it to the state tournament. We knew we had to work extremely hard.

“We did. We started in district coming out No. 1, which was a huge accomplishment knowing we had lost key players. We dominated everyone in the playoffs coming up to Shiner. Going into three games with them was quite a challenge, but our team was able to come out on top.”

Weimar battled back from a seven-run deficit against Shiner in Game 2 of the regional final, and won Game 3 on a three-run walk-off home run by Hannah Fisbeck.

Wick blanked Crawford in a 3-0 semifinal win, and she was the winning pitcher in Weimar’s 4-3 victory over Como-Pickton in the championship game, which ended with a walk-off single by Paige Pavlu.

“Reagan has been awesome from the very beginning,” said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. “Going back to her freshman year, she was just a young freshman and nobody really knew anything about her. She was pretty much able to dominate.

“I think her sophomore year, people had film on her and knew a little bit about her so she had to make some adjustments. Even in her junior year, she had to make even more adjustments. This year, everybody knew her so she wasn’t a surprise. Just to watch her grow over those four years has been pretty awesome.”

Wick had a 33-3 record with a 1.085 ERA, and had 361 strikeouts in 200 innings. She also hit .368 with 21 doubles, five home runs and 40 RBIs. She struck out only three times in 155 plate appearances.

Wick helped lead Weimar to its sixth state championship, and its first since 2014.

Wick has signed with Colorado State and will begin her college career as the MVP of the 2023 Victoria Advocate All-Area Softball Team.

Q: How did playing in a district with Shiner and Ganado get the team ready for the postseason?

A: We had three of the top teams in 2A in our district. I definitely feel that they prepared us from playing Ganado last year to lead us to state, and then playing Shiner this year leading us to state really prepared us.

Q: How much improvement did you make between your junior and senior seasons?

A: Your junior year you play a lot of softball and you might get a little burnt out. You just have to live with it and get stronger. You have to work a lot harder. I knew I had to have my team’s back and they had to have mine. I knew I was going to make my senior year fun and go out with a bang and do what I can to have as much success with the team.

Q: How did you develop such a competitive nature?

A: Just the thrill of having that accomplishment of striking someone out or hitting a home run or even a base hit. My goal is always to be the best that I can be for my team, and to be a better pitcher than my opponent. I always wanted to go out with a bang and show everybody what I’m made of.

Q: Why did you decide to continue your career at Colorado State?

A: I went up to Colorado State (on a visit to Fort Collins) and went on a tour and went to a football game. The team is awesome, really friendly and they call themselves a Ramily, because they are a Ram family. The coaches are amazing. That night I called back the head coach who had made me an offer and said ‘I would love to come play for you.’”

Q: Weimar has now won six state championships and made 10 appearances at the state tournament. How does it feel to be part of the tradition of success?

A: It was amazing to be a part of such a program, and to be a part of the program we have here. Weimar does have an amazing softball program and I hope the younger kids are able to see that and want to be a part of it just like we were.